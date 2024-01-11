Police have arrested two men in connection with an alleged plot to murder four members of the Western Sydney rap group ONEFOUR, ABC reported.

The two men — who police allege had ties with a well-known crime syndicate — were reportedly hired to kill Mt Druitt rappers Pio ‘YP’ Misa, Dahcell ‘Celly14’ Ramos, Spencer ‘Spenny’ Magalogo and Jerome ‘J Emz’ Misa.

Early this morning, police raided two properties in south-west Sydney and arrested a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old man who are believed to be contractors hired to carry out murders and kidnappings, sometimes for other gangs.

READ MORE Aussie Rapper Kerser Called Out ARIA For Appearing To Mistake Him For Another Artist On Live TV

The accused are expected to be charged for a range of offences, including conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Police learned of the alleged plot during an investigation into an international crime syndicate from Lebanon.

A total of 28 people have been arrested by Strike Force Tromperie as part of their investigation into the larger international syndicate.

There is no indication that the members of ONEFOUR are involved in any criminal or gang activity.