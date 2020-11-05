A Sydney student in her 20s, yes that’s right, in her 20s, has just won $1 million on her birthday.

The lucky queen was one of three division one winners, who won Monday and Wednesday’s Lotto draw.

The Sydney resident said she will remember today for the rest of her life, according to 9News.

“I only play every now and then, and whenever I do, I just put on a small ticket and then I spend my time daydreaming and thinking about how good it would be to win,” she told The Lott.

She was out with her boyfriend when he reminded her to check her numbers. Before checking her numbers, her boyfriend that that he would treat her for her birthday if she won the lotto this week.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw all my numbers match the winning numbers,” the Sydney student said.

“I checked it again and asked him to check it. It was amazing,” she added.

She was also excited to finally “get her foot in the door” in Sydney’s notoriously spenny property market.

“Probably only something small (the house) just for us but it will be amazing to have our own space,” the winner said.

It’s not the first time a student has won the big bucks in Australia. In August, an Adelaide Uni student won $4.8M while in a lecture.

The woman, is now receiving $20 grand per month for the next two decades. Wow.

I guess both these students will need to have a long-hard think about whether they want to stay in uni anymore, as it’s not like they’ll be needing a job anytime soon.

Well, if they were doing an Arts degree, it’s not like they would get a job anyway. Just kidding, it’s not like I can talk, I did a Communications degree.