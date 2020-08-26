A 20-year-old uni student from Adelaide won $4.8 million from the Lott Set For Life draw – and she was on campus when she found out.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous for obvious reasons, will now receive twenty grand a month for the next two decades. That’s a lot of nuggets.

“I was actually at uni in a lecture and I checked my emails and saw one from [the lottery] telling me I’d won something,” she said in a statement

“I didn’t think much of it, so I just logged into my account quickly and that’s when I realised.”

But instead of collecting that cheque ASAP, the student instead kept cool and waited out the lecture until she could properly react.

“I was shocked! But since I was in a lecture, I couldn’t really react,” she added

“That was so hard because I just wanted to scream and jump up and down.

“I was just watching the clock, waiting for it to finish so I could call back.”

If getting $20,000 per month for the next 20 years sounds like being set for life, you’d be right.

However the student has somehow resisted the temptation to drop out and slack off until she’s 60, like many of us would.

“I really don’t know where to start. I am still going to finish university, because it’s something I really want to do,” she said.

“I would love to buy my mum a house and I’d love to get myself one too.”

She added that she’d also love to travel, first around Australia and then overseas, once the borders open up again.

While most of us would be inclined to simply reply “same”, most of us haven’t just won $4.8 million.

May she spend it wisely.