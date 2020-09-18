A Sydney woman in her 20s has won the entire $60 million jackpot in Thursday’s Powerball, and unfortunately it was not me.

Thanks to the fact that her PowerHit *also* won, she walked away from the experience with a cool and normal $60,683,656.95 in total. If you’re reading this, feel free to chuck me a cheeky million or two.

A winning entry from NSW has won the entire #Powerball60M jackpot in tonight's draw 1270.

Results: https://t.co/rRHWLypTq2#gambleresponsibly Gamblers Help 1800 858 858 pic.twitter.com/cg5Xv3EDRC — the Lott (@theLott) September 17, 2020

The woman, who understandably wanted to remain anonymous so she didn’t end up with friends mooching off her, initially thought it was “some kind of joke” when she found out.

“Are you joking?” she said when she received the news. “I’m trying to compose myself. I feel like this has to be some kind of joke.”

“It’s my husband who usually buys the tickets. There’s no way he’s going to believe me.”

But in news that is incredibly relatable for anyone in their 20s, officials struggled to reach her because the calls kept getting forwarded to voicemail. Honestly, this has me questioning if any of the calls I ignore on a daily basis could’ve made me a multi-millionaire.

READ MORE Entire $60M Powerball Jackpot Won By Gold Coast Man Who Should Givvus Some

After doing the normal adult stuff like paying off debts and buying a house, the woman said she has hopes to use the money for travelling. Obviously, she’ll have to wait a while before she can jet-set around the world again, but with $60M she can probably just buy her own damn island at this point.

“We will be able to pay off all our debts, help our parents out and all our siblings. We will be able to buy a house,” she said.

“Hopefully, when we can travel again, we will be able to take our whole family somewhere overseas. This is very overwhelming. I’m shaking like a leaf.”

In addition to her big win, another 26 people took home a Division Two prize of $35,977.90, which is still more money than I’ve made this week.

Gambling addiction can cause considerable distress and financial hardship for you and your family. If you or a loved one is showing signs of problem gambling, help can be sought by visiting or calling Gambling Help Online on 1800 858 858, or on Lifeline by calling 13 11 14.