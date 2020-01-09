In today’s feel-good news, a Queensland man has acquired a hefty $1 million in lotto winnings after losing his family home in the NSW bushfires late last year.

When contacted by The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney this morning, the Mount Cotton resident explained the importance of his newfound winnings: “My family just lost their home in the bushfires in northern New South Wales and it wasn’t insured, so thank you very much.”

“I can’t wait to go home and give my wife a big kiss and a cuddle,” he added, before disclosing that he’d used his wife’s “special numbers”.

Cooney spoke to the man about the extent of the property’s damage, as reported by ABC: “They were going through the site looking for any special family mementoes that they could salvage, but all they could find was some teacups.”

Before the winning announcement, his family were initially unsure as to whether they’d be able to rebuild.

“This really has come at the most incredible time.”

