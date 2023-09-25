Mikaela Testa Has Shared That She Was Sexually Assaulted At Listen Out In Disturbing TikTok

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

Mikaela Testa has revealed in a heart-breaking TikTok that she no longer feels safe outside her home because people keep touching and grabbing her without her consent.

The OnlyFans star took to the platform on Sunday and told fans she would no longer be politely taking their wildly inappropriate and harmful behaviour, which she said has left her riddled with social anxiety.

“I think one of the main reasons I have so much anxiety going outside and meeting people that know me from the internet is because almost every single time I go outside, I get sexually assaulted,” she said.

READ MORE Aussie Influencer Mikaela Testa Has Revealed Her Family Fallout After She Joined OnlyFans

She then alleged that two girls left her “traumatised” at the Listen Out Festival in Brisbane on Saturday after one of them filmed the other slapping her so hard it left her with a welt.

“One of them is filming [while the other] one of them runs up behind me [and] — so hard, with all of her force — hits me on the arse, it leaves a welt hand print mark, and now a bruise,” she said.

“There were hundreds of people around, I’m in shock, like, I’m in pain.”

Mikaela Testa in a recent Instagram Post. Image: Instagram @mikaelatesta

In the video, Mikaela said she thought someone had greatly injured her and became afraid for her life, concerned she might have been stabbed. After checking for blood, she said she saw the two girls and realised what had happened.

“I say in the nicest, sweetest voice I could possibly find: ‘Please can you never ever scare me like that again. Please don’t ever touch me like that again’,” she recalled.

“She looks at me with the angriest face ever and goes, ‘It was a compliment’, and then starts saying a bunch of other stuff that was really nasty and mean, I don’t even want to say it here.”

Mikaela said she tried to disengage, but the girl continued to say “the most vile, rancid, horrible stuff” about her, before a male friend joined in and implied people were entitled to touch Testa because she had a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). Mikaela said the altercation then became physical, and alleged she had been punched in the jaw.

“I’m making this video because this has happened to me in a club, in the street, in different countries, it needs to stop today,” she said.

“I’m going to start fighting back guys. It’s just not okay.

“A BBL is not an invite to a free slap of some cheek.”

READ MORE I Keep Seeing These Two Disturbing Comments Defending Russell Brand And I’m Fkn Sick Of It

The issue of female stars, particularly performers, being assaulted by fans appears to be growing, with a spate of attacks earlier this year that ignited discussion on the cost of fame for women. As we all know, sex workers are are particularly vulnerable to violence.

I can’t believe we have to be saying this in our Lord’s year of 2023, but stop assaulting women! It’s not funny, and it’s not a compliment! Don’t touch anyone without their consent, ever!

The good news is Mikaela Testa’s TikTok fans rushed to her defence and comfort in the comment section of her video, with many offering her condolences and reassurance.

However, none of this should be happening in the fkn first place.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Listen Out for comment.