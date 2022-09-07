Aussie influencer and OnlyFans creator Mikaela Testa has been roasted online after she posted a TikTok of her driving a Tesla through a poverty-stricken neighbourhood in downtown Los Angeles known as Skid Row.

The 22-year-old influencer — who previously dated Anna Paul‘s brother Atis Paul — posted a ‘day in the life’ style video that showed her and a friend driving around the city, spending over $100 on food and travelling to the impoverished areas where the footpaths are lined with many homeless people living in tents and makeshift structures.

Testa claimed she is “obsessed with the Cecil Hotel” — an affordable housing complex operated by the Skid Row Housing Trust that provides accommodation for 600 residents with low incomes.

“Driving through these streets was very heartbreaking, I could not stop crying,” she said in the TikTok.

“I didn’t even make it through, I wasn’t going to get out of the car.”

She then quickly changed pace, asking her followers whether Aussie money or American money “with bloodstains on it” is better.

Testa and her friend then drove through the affable streets of the Hollywood Hills and Testa considers whether she wants to move to the area, but laments that Australia is “so safe and beautiful”.

READ MORE Anna Paul Shared A Wild Travel Story About Being 'Catfished' By A Fkn Expenny Airbnb In LA

Without fail, people popped off in the comments (which have since been turned off).

Per News.com.au, other TikTokers replied asking whether the Aussie influencer seriously drove a Tesla through Skid Row and if it was appropriate to film and then post.

One commenter said they were disappointed in Testa for publishing something so on the nose.

“Would you even roll your window down on Skid Row?” they said.

“I’m making a joke but I’m reality that video was sad to see from someone I respect.”

At the time of writing, Testa’s post is still live on TikTok and she has not responded to the backlash.

Yikes babe, not a good look.