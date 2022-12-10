Influencer Kerri Gribble has been dropped from a brand affiliate role after alleged comments she made about fellow influencer Mikaela Testa being “fat”.

Before we begin: it is the year of our Lord 2022. Why on God’s green earth is anyone trying to use “fat” as an insult. Come on people.

The beef kicked off with a now-deleted TikTok posted by Testa, where she wrote: “A girl I met at an event called me fat on her Snap story hours later. If she thinks this is what ‘fat’ is I’m concerned”.

Aussie Influencer Opinions then shared that video alongside a Snapchat video of a blonde woman with a pink heart filter on her face, alleged to be Kerri Gribble.

In the video, the woman appears to say “Mikaela Testa is fat in person”.

Immediately there was fan backlash to the whole thing, with the comments on Aussie Influencer Opinion’s post in absolute uproar.

“Can we stop using ‘fat’ as an insult? And stop the policing of other people’s bodies. It’s gross, and fat phobic,” wrote one user under the video.

According to News.com.au, White Fox Boutique commented on a TikTok video about the situation.

The video was captioned: “Will not be buying from White Fox anymore if [they’re] supporting someone who body shames other [women]”.

White Fox commented to say “she is no longer an affiliate of the brand”. The brand told News.com.au the same thing.

Aussie Influencer Updates then shared pictures of a Notes app statement from Gribble’s TikTok account on its story.

“The only person who needs to be apologised to is Mik Testa,” it read.

Another section of the post read: “To go into the context of the video, I do not think Mik is ‘fat'”.

“Her and I could wear the same clothes, and I do not think of myself as fat… I also don’t find being ‘fat’ as an insult,” it continued.

The post said the original video was “made as a drunk Snapchat that was meant to be sent to my best friends but unfortunately I added it to my story”.

“For the people coming for my ‘brand deals’, I don’t have any,” it continued.

“If any of you had watched any of my lives or knew anything about me, you would all know I don’t like doing them!”

Mikaela Testa has yet to comment on the sitch.