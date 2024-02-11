Aus Influencer Kerri Gribble Roasted For Flexing Her 4 Houses After ‘Lost’ Follower Asked For Help

An influencer from Adelaide has well and truly copped it online for comments she made during a Q and A on her Instagram Story. Kerri Gribble, who has 92,000 followers on TikTok and another 127,000 on Instagram responded to a fan’s question this week with a little less empathy than the internet might’ve hoped for.

The anonymous follower asked Gribble the following question: “Advice for feeling lost in life? I’m 23 and feel like I’m so far behind for people my age”.

The original Q&A Story via Kerri Gribble on her Instagram.

In response, Gribble wrote, “I’m 23 and I feel the same too gf!!”

So far, so promising. But after the first sentence things really took a turn.

Gribble went on to flex that she could “have the aircon on for aslong (sic) as I like and know I can pay the bill for it”. She also admitted to owning four houses and said claimed she was on the hunt for a fifth.

Sorry, was that supposed to be helpful info? Lol.

The pushback from followers and fans was swift, with many calling it “tone deaf” and “out of touch”, per news.com.au.

Gribble then followed up with another Story, which was reposted by @AussieInfluencerOpinions on Instagram.

Gribble’s response, re-shared by Aussie Influencer Opinions via Instagram.

The black-background was accompanied by two batches of text. In the bigger of the two, the influencer asserted, “I’m saying we all feel behind no matter what situation we’re in”.

In the smaller, barely legible paragraphs, she wrote that she, “probably could have worded what I said better but guess what, no one is actually perfect hehe (as much as we want to be).”

“If you compare yourself too much to people online and it really gets you down, unfollow, block, delete, remove etc etc TRUST ME. I’m grateful for everything I have.”

The 23-year-old’s account has now been set to private.

Back in December of 2022, Gribble was dropped from a brand affiliate role after alleged comments she made about fellow influencer Mikaela Testa being “fat”.