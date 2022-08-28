Influencer’s Event Shut Down By WA Police Due To Uncontrollable Crowds & Collapsing Fans

A meet-and-greet event for influencer Anna Paul was shut down over the weekend after more than 300 people stormed Perth’s CBD and paramedics were summoned to aid collapsing fans.

Footage shared to social media shows a large crowd gathered outside outside the Stax store chanting “Anna!” as they waited to meet the influencer.

Daily Mail Australia reported that police were forced to intervene due to “tensions” between the patrons after several fans “jumped the queue” and caused the crowd to become unruly.

“Police attended a clothing store store in Hay Street Mall at the request of store’s management due to the store expecting about 200 to 300 people to attend an event publicised on social media,” WA Police said.

“A significantly larger crowd than expected attended. Tensions among some parts of the crowd were noticed to increase with allegations of ‘queue jumping’.

“Police requested the assistance of St John Ambulance after several people collapsed and required medical assistance.”

The event was supposed to run from 12pm to 4pm but was cancelled early.

READ MORE Surely Fkn Not: An Aussie Influencer Is Getting Reamed For Posting A Suss Pic En Route To Bali

WA Police confirmed that the event was cancelled “due to the size of the crowd” and “lack of appropriate security”.

Anna Paul subsequently released a statement about the cancellation on her Instagram, writing: