Anna Paul is one of those Aussie celebs where you either know everything about them or nothing at all. For the folks who have yet to come across her iconic vlogs or her skincare brand, Anna is pretty much Australia’s internet It Girl. Although her content acts as a bridge between her fans and her, do we really know who Anna Paul is? Well, this influencer has taken aim at the assumptions made about her and shut them down.

If you’re chronically online — like me — you would’ve definitely heard of Anna Paul. Honestly, it feels like everything she touches turns into gold.

To give you a quick scoop on who is Anna Paul, the 25-year-old rose to fame through her iconic social media vlogs. Through her candid, quick and sometimes hilarious content, Anna has gained more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 7.2 million followers on TikTok.

And it’s not just Aussies who are infatuated with her, the love for Anna is worldwide.

Just last year, Anna Paul dropped her skincare line, Paullie, which nabbed a six-figure waiting list when it was announced. Just like her online following, Paullie gained its own little cult and has seen a lot of love among fans and fellow creators. Recently, none other than Kim Kardashian shouted out Paullie’s toothpaste on her Instagram Story — and of course, she won the People’s Choice Creator of the Year at the first-ever PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards, presented by Uber Pool.

Anna is truly that girl.

Love her or hate her, she’s in your mind rent-free. (Image source: Instagram / @annapaul)

But of course, with fame comes the toxicity of parasocial relationships, which could lead to viewers making up their own assumptions about their faves. To no surprise, Anna has faced these moments with online interactions.

Reflecting on her sudden rise to stardom, Anna says that a lot of people like to assume or make up conspiracies about what happens in between vlogs or beyond the camera.

“I don’t show every little thing,” Anna told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“And then people fill the gaps in their head. And those gaps that they fill are wrong, I would say, 100 per cent of the time. Actually, literally 100 per cent of the time.

“I read stories about myself that are insane. I might not post my mum for one vlog in the comments like, ‘its because her mum actually secretly hates her and you can tell that and blah.’ That’s just an example, of course.

“It’s those types of weird assumptions.”

(Image source: Instagram / @annapaul)

The beloved influencer went on to say that she’s just a “normal girl” and that most of the gaps in between her content are “boring”. However, she acknowledges it’s the unfortunate reality of becoming internet famous (and let’s be honest, actually famous, too).

“There’s no secret or weird stories. The outcome, the reality, is always so much more boring than like, all the crazy comments I read,” Anna continued.

“It’s also inevitable if I’m sharing my life, and I don’t fill in every little detail. Of course, people are going to come up with their own stories. It’s just that those own stories are always wrong.”

Although it’s hard to believe that Anna is just a “normal girl”, what’s even more unbelievable is that she claims to not be on her phone 24/7, adding her screen time was “two hours a day”.

“I spent literally no time on my phone ever. Like, I don’t know anything about anything,” Anna revealed.

“I honestly just post on TikTok and lock my phone. I don’t know much about any of that world or anything like that. And it’s interesting, because, you know, people are online and they know about me, but I don’t really go on my phone like that.”

Anna Paul reveals what it was like filming her breakup video with Glen Thompson

Late last year, Anna sent shockwaves throughout her fanbase (and beyond TBH) after she revealed she’d broken up with long-time boyfriend Glen Thompson.

One of the major reasons why their breakup was so impactful was because Glenn was featured in multiple vlogs. Naturally, the fan base grew a connection to Glen alongside Anna.

Reflecting on the video, admitted that it was hard and scary to share such personal news with millions of fans, admitting that she didn’t want to disappoint fans over the breakup.

“I share every single tiny bit of my life,” the influencer began.

“I’m like, ‘Look, this is me doing this. This is me at two in the morning with my partner, this is me’ — you know, everything. And then so also then have to come out and be like, ‘Hey, we’re not together anymore.’ It’s really scary.

“I didn’t want to let anyone down. And I didn’t want to disappoint anyone. It was a huge thing for me.”

“It’s allll love.” (Image source: TikTok / @anna..paull)

Although the breakup was a difficult piece of news to share, Anna said she wanted to share it to inspire other women to do what makes them happy and put themselves first instead of their relationships.

“But I also have to think that my supporters would want me to live the life that I want and make the choices that I want to do,” Anna said, reflecting on her decision to share the breakup video.

“So I hope that having such a big public breakup, as scary as it is, I can inspire people to make the choices that make them happy put themselves first and not that relationship didn’t make me happy. I love him to death.”

What is next for Anna Paul’s skincare line?

With the new Paullie line dropping, Anna reveals that the next steps are to listen to customer feedback and continue to test more products for the future.

“I’m trying so many samples. There’s some really fun stuff coming I can’t even say it but yeah, there’s a lot of fun stuff coming to be honest,” Anna spilled.

Although she didn’t spill much tea about the next line-up of skincare goodies, she did describe the next drop as “glowing shiny things.”

As we wait for more Paullie tea, fans in Victoria can head to Melbourne Central for a ‘yuge Paullie experience.

Paullie has teamed up with Melbourne Central for their annual Beauty Weekend! From June 28 to 30, fans can shop and sample all of the new Paullie lip and body collections at the Paullie Pop-Up Shop.

Shoppers who also spent $150 on fashion and beauty at the MC during the event can claim a free beauty bag at the Pop-Up Shop that includes a Mango Paullie Lip Balm and a custom Mango Glo smoothie designed by Anna herself.

Look, whatever snacks/drinks Anna brings out, I would trust it because her foodie content is to die for.

(Image source: supplied) (Image source: supplied)

But, whatever’s next for Anna, her millions of fans are sure to follow.