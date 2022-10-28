A Popular Gossip Insta Account Reckons This Influencer’s Bikini Range Looks Awfully Familiar

Local tea-spilling Instagram page Influencer Updates AU has called out Skaines The Label, the clothing brand owned by influencer Tahlia Skaines, for allegedly knocking off a bikini design from Glassons.

In a post to Instagram, Influencer Updates AU (@influencer.updates.au) compared a Skaines The Label bikini to a bikini from Glassons and suggested that they look remarkably similar.

“The fabric composition of @tahliaskaines’ brand is not available for comparison,” she said.

Skaines The Label’s bikini top is valued at $35 (down from $65) while the Glassons top is $19.99.

And that’s not the only aspect causing controversy.

In the comments section of Influencer Updates AU’s post, folks have called out what they claim as the “absolute lack of size diversity” as the Skaines The Label bikini top only goes up to XXL.

We reached out to both Tahlia Skaines and Skaines The Label for a comment but have not heard back at the time of publication.

Tahlia Skaines is a Gold Coast influencer who created Skaines The Label “as a way to express her love for fashion, travel and the beach,” according to the brand’s website.