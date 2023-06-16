Mikaela Testa Just Shared The Most Famous Person In Her DMs & It Looks Like Old Mate Has A Type

There are many perks to being an influencer but there are also many parts of the gig that I think would be completely overwhelming. The never-ending comments, the need to upload immaculate content, the constant scrutiny, just to name a few. But this week, influencer and OnlyFans star Mikaela Testa revealed something that I think only a small, niche group of people are strong enough to handle – Kanye West sliding into their DMs.

Speaking to the White Fox After Hours podcast, Mikaela opened up about all facets of her everyday life including her insecurities, her difficult break up with fellow TikToker and Anna Paul‘s brother Atis Paul and she even came clean about the cosmetic procedures she’d had done. More on that later.



But the real tea was when the hosts, Scarlett and Cody, asked Mikaela who the most famous person to slide into her Instagram DMs was. While this is a common question to ask, I can say from experience that hardly anyone actually answers it. Thankfully for nosey assholes like us, Miss Testa isn’t afraid of fkn anything and answered it right off the bat.



“Oh my god,” she laughed before blurting out “Kanye West”.



“Kanye West has DMed me,” she said, unbothered.



“He DMed me saying ‘Hi’. Honestly like he’s married now or whatever so I feel comfortable saying his name. But yeah, like I got his number, WhatsApped him and that’s as far as it got.”



God, I’d pay the big bucks to read those WhatsApp messages.



Mikaela also told the pod that Kanye had apparently sent another Aussie girl she knows a DM. So, now that he’s married to fellow Australian gal Bianca Censori, I think we can say there’s something about a girl Down Under that really tickles former Mr Kardashian’s fancy.



Plus, Kanye’s made no secret that he loves a big booty GF and Mikaela certainly fits the bill. In fact, she even addressed her body and cosmetic procedures for the first time on the podcast with the White Fox girlies.



“Yes, I’ve had a BBL. I’ve had two rounds of a Brazilian butt lift,” she said.



“There’s lots of rumours surrounding this, this is something that was very on TikTok at like 2021, early 2022. I’ve had a BBL, then I’ve had another fat transfer to the hip. So that’s how I have my snatched little waist and body. She’s fake.”

Mikaela added that she also had a nose job in 2021. She explained that these procedures were something she’d wanted to do for a long time and that she felt super insecure about her body before she’d had them done. But immediately after she first got her BBL, Mikaela refused to admit to her large following that she’d gone under the knife.



“I feel like there were lots of rumours about me lying and not being honest. I just want to say, while we’re here, I wasn’t honest,” she explained.



“This is like the first time I’m ever admitting it. I wasn’t honest, yes, I did lie. I lied about my BBL at the beginning.”



I’m all for doing what you want to your body but disclosure is so important. Especially when you’re an influencer with more than 738K followers on IG alone. Even as a grown adult with a fully developed frontal cortex, I still have to remind myself that the shit I’m scrolling past on IG is not real or obtainable for most people.



Mikaela has done some questionable shit in the past, but I commend her for owning up to her shit.



(Image Credit: Instagram / White Fox After Hours)