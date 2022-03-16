Bella Hadid‘s powerful new interview with Vogue touches familiar ground (namely the fashion industry being fucked). But it also contained a new revelation. Bella acknowledged for the first time that she had a nose job.

We’re living in an era where celebrities with visible plastic surgery refuse to acknowledge their procedures. So I think it’s pretty fkn admirable that Bella is discussing the surgery so openly.

There’s long been speculation that Bella Hadid had a nose job.

Now she’s confirmed that she had the procedure when she was just 14. Hadid has Palestinian heritage and told Vogue she regretted not keeping the “nose of her ancestors”.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it,” she said.

That pressure to fit yourself to a beauty standard — one that is Eurocentric and fatphobic —is relentless. The fact that Bella had access to a nose job before she’d been able to “grow into” her nose is also just really fucking sad.

bella hadid saying she wished she kept the nose of her ancestors makes me really sad. we’re out here being conditioned from the dawn of colonization to think that eurocentric features are the pinnacle of beauty & only later do we become conscious of this (if ever) — MIRA (@miramargiela) March 15, 2022

i did not think bella hadid got a nose job that young oof — lee (@ejtcylor) March 15, 2022

bella hadid said she had a nose job at 14 but what i wanna know is what surgeon is doing plastic surgery on a child?????? — Lili 🌱 (@MEG4N_FOX) March 15, 2022

How did Bella Hadid’s mom allow her get a nose job at the age of… 14?!? pic.twitter.com/g0Tok7Zrh4 — chu (@chuuzus) March 15, 2022

Bella Hadid finally admitting she got a nose job is great because of the fans who truly believed they weren’t lucky enough to have the same miraculous transformation as a teen. What’s really sad is the fact she was allowed to get a nose job at 14!https://t.co/BuRXB91yjr pic.twitter.com/KKgrjxR67h — Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) March 15, 2022

Cosmetic surgery is a huge decision to make. Of course, for some people cosmetic surgery can be incredibly empowering.

But Bella Hadid’s experience as a teen shows the intensity of the beauty ideals that cosmetic surgery is designed to “solve”. Those pressures are particularly intense for young people, who might be comparing themselves to a beauty ideal without realising it’s unattainable without cosmetic procedures.

So given she’s one of the most sought after models (and envied faces) in the world, Bella’s admission is a step in the right direction IMO.

Bella did deny having any other surgeries in the interview.

“People think I fully fucked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right,” she said.

“I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

In a similar vein, the interview also explored some of the classically fucked parts of the fashion industry. I know we know it’s bad but God. It’s really bad.

“Finally girls are standing up about sample sizes, but when I first started seven years ago, I couldn’t fit into Saint Laurent,” Bella Hadid said.

“And I remember a stylist talking about my weight because I couldn’t zip up. Looking back, I think, yeah, because a Saint Laurent sample size from the runway was just not a real size for anybody.

“But then you think there’s something wrong with you and no one around you is saying, no, no, you’re fine, don’t worry, it’s a small size.”

If the interview shows anything, it’s that we deserve transparency from the people who set our beauty ideals. Whether they’re models, influencers, celebs or designers, honesty is basically the only way we can confront our fkd beauty standards.