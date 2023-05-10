Mikaela Testa Said Her Fav Thing About America Is The Shooting Ranges & Some Self Awareness, Pls

Australian influencer Mikaela Testa is copping a load of flack after announcing her favourite thing about the United States is the shooting ranges, which is normal.

Personally I would’ve raved about the art galleries, museums and the fact you can buy cosmetics which aren’t available in Australia over there but hey, that’s just me.

The OnlyFans creator spilled the deeply odd tea during an Instagram Q&A on Monday.

One person asked: “Fave thing about America?” and Testa simply replied with a photo of her holding a gun at a shooting range. No beating around the bush here, no siree.

Considering Australia has plenty of shooting ranges and Testa probably would’ve seen and done loads of unique things in the US, it’s just weird that *this* is the thing she loves the most.

There’s also the fact that, as of May 10, 2023, there have been 208 mass shootings in the US since the beginning of the year. Data from the Gun Violence Archive shows the country is seeing on average more than one mass shooting — incidents in which four or more people are killed, excluding the shooter — a week.

I’m not conflating gun violence in the US with Testa enjoying shooting ranges, but it’s just tone deaf and obtuse to promote the use of firearms in a country grappling with an epidemic of mass shootings.

Two days before Testa answered the Q&A on Monday, May 8, a gunman opened fire at a crowded shopping centre outside Dallas, Texas, killing at least eight people and injuring at least seven before he was killed by a police officer. All we’re asking for is a shred of self-awareness, you know?

Aussie tea spiller Influencer Updates AU (@influencer.updates.au) shared a screenshot of the story to Instagram, and folks agreed it was a bit fkn rogue.

“Schools are literally being shot up weekly because of their stupid obsession with guns and she wants to promote them xx love that darl,” one person said.

“The first one is so out of line. And I know she will probs be like ‘I meant the indoor range’! But it’s so out of touch with reality,” another wrote.

And them’s the facts.