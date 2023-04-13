Aus OnlyFans Star Mikaela Testa Revealed She Was Detained & Deported From US In Wild IG Stories

Aussie influencer Mikaela Testa has revealed she was detained by US border forces for more than 24 hours before being deported back to Australia.

The OnlyFans star took to her Instagram Story to reveal her ordeal, which honestly sounds gruelling AF.

“I’ve just been locked in the US border force room for over 30 hours with no phone and had my visa revoked,” she wrote online.

“They’ve just deported me back to Australia and I can’t enter the US.”

She said she was grateful to feel safe again, but claimed others weren’t so lucky.

1/2Mikaela Testa’s Instagram Story (Source: @mikaelatesta) 2/2Mikaela Testa’s Instagram Story (Source: @mikaelatesta)

“I’m so grateful to come home to a safe country, some of the girls that were detained with me will not,” she wrote.

“Some had been there for over three days with no contact to the outside world.”

Testa didn’t share why she had been deported, but it’s not the first time she’s been detained while travelling in the US.

READ MORE Unpacking All That Wild Alleged 'Body-Shaming' Drama Between Two Popular Aussie Influencers

Last year, Testa revealed in a video on TikTok that she had been detained at LAX airport for five hours after her friend was picked up for not having purchased a return flight.

“I know for a fact that he [the officer who detained them] thought she was a prostitute or an escort looking to work in the US because they love detaining Australian girls and accusing them of that until they ‘tell the truth’,” she claimed in the video.

In case you aren’t across Mikaela Tetsa, she’s best known for her absolutely eye-watering OnlyFans earnings — in February 2021, it was reported she was earning $162,000 a month. Imagine how much that has grown since… I’m crying into my homebrand tissues as we speak.

While Testa is pretty beloved on TikTok, she’s also had her fair share of controversies around classic cringe influencer behaviour — one of the more cooked ones being when she thought it was a good idea to drive through an impoverished area in her Tesla and then flex it. Girl, no.

Testa first shot to fame when she began dating Atis Paul, another early twenties TikToker who quite frankly I don’t care about.

However, the two had a pretty bitter breakup, and now she’s doing *very* well for herself without him.

If you need me, I’ll be watching her Maldives TikToks and feeling poor.