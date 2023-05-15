Aussie Influencer Mikaela Testa Has Revealed Her Family Fallout After She Joined OnlyFans

Mikaela Testa, Aussie influencer and OnlyFans star has revealed she has been “disowned” by her parents due to her chosen career.

The 22-year-old revealed during a Q&A on her instagram story that making bank on the adult site came at a cost when it came to her relationship with her family.

“How did your family react to OnlyFans?” one of Testa’s 720,000 IG followers asked.

“They disowned me and haven’t spoken to me since,” Mikaela claimed in response.

Mikaela is rumoured to be ranking in upwards of $162,000 a month thanks to her status as one of Australia’s most successful OnlyFans creators.

The Q&A proved quite a controversial one for Testa, after she found herself in hot water for posting a piccy at a gun range in response to the question “What is your favourite thing about America?”.

The story posted by Testa was picked up by eagle-eyed IG account and Aussie tea spiller Influencer Updates AU (@influencer.updates.au) with the account making a since-deleted post calling Mikaela’s story “controversial”.

Several people called out Mikaela’s story for being insensitive as it was posted just days after another mass shooting in Texas that left at least nine people dead.

“I like Mik, but the gun is really insensitive,” one person commented.

“Best part of America is the guns? There was a mass shooting a few days ago at a shopping mall. Nine killed including children, seven others injured,” a second wrote.

Now there’s nothing wrong with enjoying going to a shooting range, but this story in particular really rubbed folks up the wrong way and frankly, I don’t blame ’em.

Considering Australia has plenty of shooting ranges and Testa probably would’ve seen and done loads of unique things in the US, it’s just weird that she chose a pic of her holding a gun as the thing she loves the most (??).

Mikaela responded to some of the comments on the post by Influencer Updates AU writing:

“How is it controversial? I love the shooting ranges and Vegas like…why would I ever be talking about gun violence?”

“We both know whatever I said or did wouldn’t be enough to make y’all happy. I’m not gonna bother deleting or even communicating with anybody that follows this page because we all know why you’re here.”