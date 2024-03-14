Khloé Kardashian, true queen of poorly edited photos, has asserted her dominance and put Kate Middleton back in her place with a new and (at least, in her eyes) improved selfie.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a picture with Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Erin Paxton, and unsurprisingly, things were not as they seemed.

For starters, it appears Khloé has used her signature face-editing tool (I assume there is one because there’s a remarkable consistency in all her Instagram faces) to edit the shape of her nose, mouth, face and jaw. At least, that’s what her fans reckon.

Khloé Kardashian has been accused of editing her face in this photograph. Image: Instagram @khloekardashian

“Khlo I love u but delete before everyone wakes up this is not your face,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Khloe be so fuckin foreal rn. Where’s your chin girl?,” another asked. Oh dear.

Aaaand one person wrote this gem: “When I was a kid I used to pull my Barbie’s head off and put them on other bodies. That’s what this reminds me of.”

Look, can I say they are wrong? No. But… I guess it’s a compliment that Khloé looks like a Barbie doll?

What Khloé’s jaw, chin and face structure looks like in the most recent pics of her on Getty. Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This is certainly not the first — and probably not the last — photoshop fail Khloé has graced us with.

Who could forget Khloé’s grinch fingers? Or the time she was accused of face-tuning her cat? That last one was a real low (for her. It was the highlight of my week).

At this point, it’s an annual event I look forward to — kind of like how Americans look forward to groundhogs popping up from the earth on Groundhog Day. There’s just something so comforting about the fact that this has been a regular occurrence for years, amidst a world that has changed so much.

As they say, there’s only three things you can count on in life: death, taxes, and Kardashians caught in Photoshop scandals.

What a treat.