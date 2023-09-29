The Explosive Phone Call Between Kim & Kourtney On The Kardashians Has Fans Bitterly Divided

The pop culture internet girlies have been completely divided since the premiere episode of The Kardashians aired due to a scene depicting a scathing phone call between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

On Thursday night, The Kardashians — which is basically an extension of the more iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians — dropped its premiere episode for Season Four, and fans seem to be really wrapped around a specific scene where Kim and Kourtney are at each other’s throats in a phone call.

To give you a quick summary of the scene: Literally in the first couple of minutes of the season premiere, Kim called Kourtney to check up on her sister as well as have a chat about the controversial Dolce & Gabbana campaign, which caused a rift between the two last season.

Basically, Kourtney accused Kim of taking all the attention off of her during her wedding to Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker. In retaliation, Kim said Kourtney ripped off her entire wedding, giving birth to this new Kardashian meme:

Back to the phone call — things took a sour turn when they began arguing about the D&G Kravis wedding, the D&G campaign and all of that drama that was seemingly put to bed in Season Three but obviously carried on into this season.

“You’re talking about the bullshit details because it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney began.

“You cannot stand someone else being the centre of attention. You came to my wedding. You couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there ’til the second you left.”

Yeooouuuchhh. Kourtney slammed Kim for her selfishness in regards to her wedding, to which Kim replied by asking her sister why she hates her so much.

“I was so happy for you,” Kim replied.

This is where shit really hits the fan. Kim told Kourt that everyone thinks she has a problem with no substantial evidence and just her words.

“You hate us. You’re a different person. We all talk about it,” Kim began.

“All of your friends call us complaining…

“… And we’re on a group chat that’s actually labelled ‘Not Kourtney,’ so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us.”

Okay… we all have side chats, but we don’t weaponise them in arguments???? (Image Source: Disney + / The Kardashians)

In response to that horrid bombshell, Kourtney rightfully asked, “Do you think I want to be a part of that?” Kim then claimed that Kourt was taking out all her anger on her, to which Kourt doubled down on her selfish claims about her sister. She even went as far as to label her a narcissist.

Kourtney told Kim: “It’s all about you. You are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do it’s about you and how it looks to the world about you.

“Take out my whole side of the episode. I don’t give a (bleep — Could be fuck, could be shit. Who knows.) what anyone thinks about me.”

Kim then asked if she was happy, to which Kourtney said she was but “not when [she’s] on the phone” with Kim. Kim went on to say she was just concerned, and Kourtney replied with a mic-drop answer.

“So you’re telling me that I’m unhappy and that I’m miserable and that you have a side chat called ‘Not Kourtney’ but you’re telling me you’re not happy for me,” she said.

“I have a happy life. And the happiness comes when I get the (bleep) away from you guys. Specifically, you.”

Kourtney continued to rip into Kim and her friends for making side chats about her, saying they needed to reflect on their own happiness since they obsess over her. Kim then revealed they have “side chats of everybody”, which prompted Kourtney to tell her to get a life. LOL.

And look, I’m not going to pick sides here, but Kim did a dirty move by bringing up Kourtney’s kids, saying her children come to her with problems about their mother.

“Is that helpful? You’re like adding it into a fight to, like, have a side, like it’s you, my friends, and my kids, and everyone against me. It’s like you’re just a (bleep) witch, and I (bleep) hate you,” Kourtney said before the call ended.

Jesus (bleep) Christ. Just watching the scene itself, it gives me flashbacks to meaningless high school arguments, however, the venom from both sisters in their words was much harsher than someone calling me twelvie on the handball courts.

Since the episode dropped, many people have been fighting like it’s the Badussy War on X — formerly known as Twitter — about who was in the right.

Honestly, I’ve only watched the earlier seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and I’ve always loved Kourtney back in those Dash days.

I’m sure Kim has her reasons as to why she’s beefing with her sister, but to say all of that and to drag her kids into the argument was just low.

Hopefully the sisters figure their shit out before Kourtney gives birth to the Kravis baby.

Season Four of The Kardashians is streaming now on Disney +.