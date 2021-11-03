Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, a.k.a. my fave chaotic couple, have only just gotten engaged, and there’s already talk of lil bbs on the ‘gram.

The pair really went to town on the couples costumes for Halloween this year, one of them being Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder‘s characters in Edward Scissorhands, and the other being the characters from ’80s flick True Romance, played by Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater.

For the True Romance costume, Kourtney donned a feathered bob and ’80s attire, while Travis wore aviators and held a gun.

But it’s the comments section of the post that got tongues wagging, in particular a comment written by Travis, in which he wrote: “Our sons name would be Elvis.”

Bear in mind that this is a reference to the film as the ghost of Elvis visits Christian Slater’s character, Clarence Worley, but still, the fact that babies are being discussed in an open forum just after their engagement is pretty spicy!

It’s also an intriguing tidbit considering they’ve reportedly been discussing starting a family.

An insider recently old E! News that the happy couple want to have a baby together and are “hoping to be expecting by next year.”

Another source added, “They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done.”

“Now that she’s with Travis, she wants it even more,” the second source shared.

Travis and Kourt already have their hands full with kiddies from their previous relationships, but what’s one more to add to the mix?

Kourtney is a mama to kiddos Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. While Travis shares 18-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama — who, interestingly, was named after the character from True Romance — with ex Shanna Moakler.

I leave you now with some sweet piccies of the pair with their respective kids, just to kill ya with cuteness.