Uh-oh. The KarJenners have been accused of photoshopping again, but this time the accusations are surrounding Khloé Kardashian‘s pet cat, Grey Kitty. Meowch!

Every once in a while, one of the KarJenners is accused of some kind of photoshopping in their photos. Sometimes it’ll be obvious via a FaceTune fail and other times, fans speculate by comparing before and after pics of the famous family.

Although the photoshopping accusations are thrown at the human members of the family, this time around it’s Khloé’s cat who has been copping the FaceTune drama.

Rumours of a feline FaceTune began when Khloé shared a carousel of pics for Valentine’s Day. Some of the pics included the usual lovey-dovey stuff — hearts, balloons and a lot of pink and red shades — and her family, including Grey Kitty.

After many people saw the cat’s photo, folks on X (formerly Twitter) began to accuse the reality TV star of photoshopping her beloved Grey Kitty.

The feline FaceTune debacle soon made its way to the r/Kardashians Reddit community, sparking the most unserious debate in internet history.

Some Redditors argued that the photoshopping job was made obvious due to the cat’s lack of whiskers, and others joked that the kitty got a hold of Kylie Jenner‘s lip kit, hence its yassification.

“Even the pets aren’t safe,” one Redditor commented.

“I think she has a default filter she forgot about,” wrote a second.

I AM WHEEZING.

Did Khloé Kardashian photoshop her cat?

Although a lot of people were cracking jokes about a possible FaceTune job, some have argued that Russian Blue — Grey Kitty’s breed — cats are just darn pretty.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, but this looks like a Russian Blue. Russian Blues are naturally beautiful and of course, very expensive. They are a no-filter-needed type of kitty,” one Redditor commented.

However, it is impossible to not think of FaceTune when observing the Valentine’s Day mugshot. For me, personally, Grey Kitty’s recent photo is reminiscent of the game, Talking Angela. IYKYK.

Examining previous posts of Grey Kitty, it is possible that the cat just has dazzling eyes. But I believe the colour could’ve been enhanced by a cheeky high-saturation filter.

Oh, well. Regardless of whether it is or is not photoshopped, I don’t think the KarJenners are gonna stop with their (arguably) immaculate photos.

One of the most recent KarJenner photo fuck ups involved the family 2023 Christmas shoot, where Kim appeared to have two thumbs on one hand.

Also, the actual royal family (the royal family) were also caught up in their own photoshopping debacle last year after punters noticed that Prince Louis appeared to be missing a finger.

No one is truly safe from a botched photoshop job!!!