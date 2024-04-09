Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has Officially Filed For Divorce After Reconnecting With Her Ex

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has now filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson after less than two years together, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court shared the news with PEOPLE via email.

“The filing has been sent to the assigned Judge for review and to schedule any hearing dates if necessary,” Annette M. Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court, wrote to PEOPLE.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her soon-to-be husband Ryan Scott Anderson. (Credit: Instagram)

Last month, Blanchard announced in a Facebook status that she and Anderson had called it quits three months after her release from prison.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents down the bayou,” read Blanchard’s post, acquired by PEOPLE.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Anderson has since broken his silence on their abrupt split, claiming he was blindsided by his wife’s decision and her recent reconnection with her ex-fiancé.

The pair got hitched in July 2022, while Blanchard was behind bars at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri.

Blanchard was released from prison last December and has since become something of an internet celebrity.

Her social media fame was instantaneous and she quickly gained millions of followers and her content went viral, including that unforgettable response to a comment critiquing Anderson, by defending his bedroom ability and telling the world his “D is fire“.

She later canned her social media pages, in what she said was an effort to start “listening to [her] inner self instead of all the noise that’s been on social media”.

“Social media is literally a doorway to hell. It’s so crazy. I can’t even wrap my head around what social media is,” she said at the time.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was behind bars for eight years for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

Following the murder in 2015, the world learned that Dee Dee had forced her daughter to undergo various unnecessary medical procedures, and that Gypsy was actually a victim of abuse due to her mother’s Munchausen syndrome.

Gypsy was then sentenced to 10 years prison, and Godejohn was given a life sentence without parole.