Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Husband Ryan Scott Anderson Breaks His Silence On Their Abrupt Split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s husband Ryan Scott Anderson has broken his silence on their abrupt split, claiming he was blindsided by his wife’s decision and her recent reconnection with her ex-fiancé.

In late March, Blanchard shared a Facebook post, publicly announcing that she and Anderson had separated after they got hitched back in 2022.

Days later, it was rumoured that Blanchard had rekindled her relationship with her former fiancé Ken Urker after they reportedly got matching tattoos to “symbolise their strong bond”, per TMZ.

Urker and Blanchard were then papped punching durries outside of a Dollar General. You can cop a geeze of the pics right here.

Following all the attention surrounding the couple’s sudden split, Anderson has finally addressed the big news.

Earlier today, Anderson shared a video on Instagram and TikTok (@theryananderson) thanking followers for their support.

“Hey everybody, I just wanna say thank y’all for the support,” Anderson began.

Later on in the video, Anderson mentioned that viewers will see “what really happened on Lifetime” referencing Blanchard’s upcoming docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

“Y’all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot so stay tuned for that,” Anderson added.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Anderson confessed that he wasn’t “doing well” with the separation and that Blanchard and Urker’s connection caught him by surprise.

“I’m not doing well with it. For me, it just came out of the blue. I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him,” Anderson said.

Anderson also added that he hadn’t spoken to Blanchard for a while and that he’s sorta been left in the dark regarding how his ex has been papped with her former fiancé.

“I haven’t spoken to her, so I just don’t know what’s going on,” he added.

“I’m at a loss. I’m really not doing well at all.”

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on January 05, 2024. (Image source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Neither Anderson nor Blanchard have explained the reason behind their split, and Urker’s mother Raina Williams insisted that the exes are just friends.

“They are not back together,” Williams told PEOPLE.

“They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.”

“As of right now, there is no plans on a romantic scale right now,” Williams added regarding Blanchard and Urker’s friendship.

“My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy. It devastated him when they broke up the first time. But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy.”

For folks who are not familiar with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, she gained notoriety for involvement in the murder of her mother Claudinne ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard.

After Dee Dee was killed in 2015, it was soon discovered that Gypsy was a victim of abuse after she was made to undergo a variety of unnecessary medical procedures due to her mother’s Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Gypsy was handed a 10-year prison sentence and was released on parole after she served eight years. Her then-boyfriend who helped with the murder, Nicholas Godejohn, was given a life sentence without parole.

