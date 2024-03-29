Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Split From Husband 3 Months After Prison Release In Sad FB Post

Gyspy Rose Blanchard has announced that she will be separating her husband Ryan Scott Anderson just three months after her release from prison.

In a sad post to Blanchard’s private Facebook page on Thursday, the infamous convicted killer confirmed that she and Anderson have separated, after spending almost two years ago together.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents down the bayou,” read Blanchard’s post, acquired by People.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

The pair married in July 2022, while Blanchard was behind bars at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. She was released last December.

Gyspy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson after her prison release.

In the wake of her release, Blanchard became somewhat of an internet celebrity, receiving memes and fan edits.

She also made an unforgettable response to a comment critiquing Anderson, by defending his bedroom ability and telling the world his “D is fire“.

However, shortly after this Blanchard set her Instagram and Facebook pages to private, in what she said was an effort to start “listening to [her] inner self instead of all the noise that’s been on social media”.

“Social media is literally a doorway to hell. It’s so crazy. I can’t even wrap my head around what social media is,” she said at the time.

Gyspy Rose Blanchard served eight years in prison for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

After Dee Dee was found dead in 2015, it was discovered she had forced her daughter to undergo various unnecessary medical procedures, and that Gyspy Rose Blanchard was a victim of abuse due to her mother’s Munchausen syndrome.

Gyspy was sentenced to 10 years prison, and Godejohn was given a life sentence without parole.