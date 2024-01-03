Gypsy Rose Defends Husband Ryan In Horny Instagram Comment: ‘Yeah I Said It, The D Is Fire’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has come to the defence of her husband Ryan Anderson after he began receiving hate comments on a selfie on Instagram. While it’s quite lovely to see a Gypsy Rose defend her husband in such a loving way, I was not prepared for her IG comment to take such a wildly sexual turn.

Ryan — who is a teacher from Louisiana — posted the selfie back in November. But it wasn’t until Gypsy’s release from prison in December that his account really blew up.

The pic itself was taken in a classic, high-angle pose. He’s sitting in a black leather chair looking up at the camera. He’s wearing glasses and a black plaid shirt. His hair is presumably combed, and he’s looking nice.

It’s giving Soft King about to play some Minecraft or smooth jazz. (Image: Instagram / @ryan_s_anderson_)

So when people started coming for Ryan on his sweet selfie, Gypsy was not having it.

“Ryan, don’t listen to the haters,” she wrote.

“I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments, great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you.”

Aw, that’s sweet and absolutely correct!! Fuck the haters!!!! But the next bit was so out of pocket that my eyeballs bulged out of my skull.

“Besides they [sic] jealous because you are rocking my world every night,” she continued.

“Yeah I said it, the D is fire 🔥 happy wife happy life ❤️.”

I am SCREAMING.

Don’t believe me? Here’s a screenshot.

Amen sister!!!!! (Image: Instagram / @ryan_s_anderson)

And oh, it gets better hornier.

“Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha…now come get it baby,” he replied.

Again, I am SCREAMING.

Again, comment for proof. (Image: Instagram / @ryan_s_anderson_)

You really can’t blame them, can you? After all, Gypsy Rose was just only just released from prison on December 28, 2023.

Girlie should be getting laid.



READ MORE Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She Regrets Killing Her Mother In New Interview Ahead Of Her Release From Prison

Gypsy Rose spent seven years behind bars for the second-degree murder of her abusive mother in 2015. Due to the complexities of the case, it garnered a lot of attention, being retold in podcasts, films, TV shows and books.

In the lead-up to her release, Gypsy Rose became somewhat of a pseudo-celebrity online. She became the focus of a multitude of memes and she amassed upwards of 6.1 million followers on Instagram and over one million on TikTok.

Gypsy Rose is determined to share her story as a cautionary tale through her upcoming memoir Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom and The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard which is being released on American streaming services in January 2024.

While Gypsy Rose’s case and story are compelling, it’s important to remember that she’s a real person who has so far lived a life full of some pretty immense trauma. After seven years behind bars, I don’t think she’s going to become the influencer that many TikTokers want her to be.

That being said, Gypsy Rose and Ryan’s horny interaction on IG is kind of iconic.