Insiders Close To Gypsy Rose Blanchard Have Shared The Wild Reason She Split From Ryan Anderson

The reason behind Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson’s divorce has just been revealed.

TMZ claims that Gypsy Rose’s ex Ryan had “hoarding issues” when it came to food, leading to a “major fight” between the pair.

Their source adds that Gypsy only became aware of his alleged behaviour when she moved in with him after her release from prison in December.

The couple in happier times before fridge-gate. (Image: Instagram)

TMZ claims Gypsy discovered that Ryan’s fridge was stacked with expired food items, so she did what most people would do in this sitch and threw them away. Since Ryan wasn’t there at the time, cracks started to appear when he returned home and “discovered the cleared-out fridge”.

The insider alleges this incident led to a “huge argument” between the pair that “left Gypsy feeling shaken”. The source adds that she couldn’t believe “he got so worked up about a fridge”.

The publication also reports Ryan’s alleged behaviour hit a sore point for Gypsy and made her think about her late mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s hoarding tendencies.

This wasn’t the only thing that bothered Gypsy though, with sources telling TMZ that she couldn’t sleep well next to her beau.

Ryan’s snoring allegedly became too much for Gypsy to handle at night, and while she prefers to be in a colder bed at night, her ex’s body heat is apparently like a “human furnace”.

While Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot in 2022, the couple only lived together for three months after her release from prison.

Gypsy moved out of their shared apartment in March. (Image: Getty)

The couple haven’t told the public why they split, with Gypsy sharing a vague statement in March about their separation, and Ryan recently telling Daily Mail that he wasn’t “doing well at all”. Gypsy has since been pictured hanging out with ex-fiancé Ken Urker and filed a temporary restraining order against Ryan.

In 2015, Gypsy worked with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The world became fascinated with her story when they learned Gypsy was forced to have unnecessary medical procedures due to her mother’s Munchausen Syndrome.

Her story spawned multiple TV shows, including The Act starring Joey King, HBO’s Mommy Dead and Dearest, Hulu’s Gypsy’s Revenge, Lifetime’s Love You To Death, and Lifetime’s 2024 docu-series The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Since Gypsy has become somewhat of a pseudo-internet celeb after her release from prison, there’s bound to be more gossip to come. Watch this space!

