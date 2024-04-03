Gypsy Rose Blanchard Got A Tattoo With Her Ex Days After Getting A Divorce From Her Husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has continued to make headlines for bizarre events, this time by rekindling a connection with her former fiancé Ken Urker just days after she announced her divorce from Ryan Anderson. I guess the D wasn’t that fire after all.

Blanchard and Urker became engaged in 2018 while she was still in prison for the murder of her mother. The two started talking after Urker watched Mommy Dead and Dearest, the HBO documentary about her, and wrote her a letter. But after a while they ended things and Blanchard moved on with Anderson, who she married in 2022.

However, it looks like the two are patching up their friendship, if not relationship, after TMZ reported they got matching tattoos of huskies to “symbolise their strong bond.”

According to TMZ’s sources, one of the pair got the husky tattoo on their right arm, and the other on their left. When they stand next to each other, the huskies face each other.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her ex husband Ryan Anderson.

Urker’s mother Raina Williams actually spoke to PEOPLE about the pair’s hangout, and she said Urker and Blanchard are just friends right now.

“They are not back together,” Williams said.

“They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.”

“As of right now, there is no plans on a romantic scale right now,” Williams added regarding Blanchard and Urker’s friendship.

“My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy. It devastated him when they broke up the first time. But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard served eight years in prison for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee, with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

Dee Dee was found dead in 2015, and Blanchard was charged in 2016 with second degree murder.

After Dee Dee’s death, it was discovered that she had forced Blanchard to undergo various unnecessary medical procedures as part of her Munchausen syndrome, and that she was a victim of abuse.

Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years prison, and given parole after she served eight years. Godejohn was given a life sentence without parole.