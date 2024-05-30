Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s new documentary Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is almost here, and I’m not afraid to say I gasped multiple times while watching the trailer.

We’ll finally get some answers as to why the convicted murderer *really* ended her marriage to Ryan Anderson, possibly get answers to why she’s on The Kardashians, and see how she adjusts to normal life.

I desperately need all the tea, so I’m super pumped for this Gypsy Rose series.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up’s first episode will be released on Monday, June 3 in the USA on the cable network Lifetime. The following episodes will be released weekly, on Monday evenings at 9pm ET.

How to watch the Gypsy Rose documentary in Australia

At this stage, there hasn’t been confirmation as to where the Gypsy Rose Blanchard docuseries will be available to watch in Australia, but we will update this as soon as that info drops.

Gypsy Rose is giving the public a close look at her life out of prison. (Image: Lifetime)

What is Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up about?

The Gypsy Rose Blanchard documentary 2024 is a TV show made up of eight episodes. Lifetime has released the first two episode descriptions, and they sound spicy.

The first episode is titled “So This Is Freedom”, and details what happened when Gypsy Rose was released from prison.

“In her first 12 hours of freedom, paparazzi chase Gypsy. The court threatens her with a parole violation if she doesn’t leave the state of Missouri. And Gypsy’s first taste of freedom makes her fearful of going back to prison,” the summary reads.

The second episode is called “Independence Is Scary”, and we’ll finally get to see why Gypsy’s marriage to Ryan Anderson broke down. Apparently, there’s going to be some explosive drama when Gypsy’s stepmother Kristy Blanchard reaches out to Gypsy’s ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

Is there a trailer for the 2024 Gypsy Rose Blanchard documentary?

Yes, and it looks so interesting! In the first 10 seconds, Gypsy Rose is seen crying to her then-husband Ryan about how she wishes she could be happier, and he snarkily replies: “Go call Ken. You’re probably already talking to him anyway.”

Their marriage breakdown will be shown during the show, with snippets of Ryan and Gypsy’s argument (and ensuing tears) making it into the second part of the trailer.

We’ll also get to learn about Gypsy’s sex life, see how she adjusts to her sudden fame and be taken on her plastic surgery journey.

You can watch Gypsy Rose’s TV show trailer here:

What are fans saying about Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s new show?

There’s plenty of buzz surrounding Gypsy Rose’s new documentary. While she recently deleted her social media accounts, she later reactivated her TikTok account and has almost 10 million followers hanging onto every word.

Although her comments have been turned off on TikTok, fans have been flocking to YouTube to share their thoughts.

“Another drama-filled show, I’m [here] for it. I mean, it’s going to happen no matter what so let’s just see how this goes,” one person wrote.

“Say what you want about Gypsy, but there is never a dull moment with her. She’s lived ten different lives since just December,” another added.

“This is gonna be hectic I already know it,” a third remarked.

We’ll get to see the breakdown of Gypsy’s marriage. (Image: Lifetime)

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

If you have no idea who Gypsy Rose is or why she’s famous, let me catch you up. The now-influencer was recently serving time in prison for plotting to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Gypsy Rose worked with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn in 2015 to carry out the murder. The world became intrigued by her story after hearing how Gypsy was forced to undergo multiple unnecessary medical procedures due to Dee Dee’s Munchausen Syndrome.

Her true-crime story has become so deeply entrenched in pop culture, spawning The Act starring Joey King, Hulu’s Gypsy’s Revenge, HBO’s Mommy Dead and Dearest, Lifetime’s Love You To Death and more.

How long was Gypsy Rose in jail for?

Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and was given a sentence of 10 years in prison. Her ex was found guilty of first-degree murder and given life in prison without an option for parole.

After serving eight years in jail, Gypsy Rose was released on parole on December 28, 2023. Upon release, she gave multiple interviews to big outlets in the US, including Good Morning America, CNN and The View.

What does Gypsy Rose’s relationship history look like?

Gypsy Rose and Nicholas Godejohn (2013 – 2016)

Gypsy Rose met Nicholas Godejohn in 2013 on a Christian dating website and started a romance. The couple met for the first time in 2015, and then carried out the murder of Dee Dee on June 9, 2015.

The pair continued their relationship during sentencing, with Gypsy saying she was “pining over Nick” in her book Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom. Once they received their sentences and moved to separate prisons, they broke up.

Can’t wait to see what she gets up to! (Image: Lifetime)

Gypsy Rose and Ken Urker (2019 and 2024)

Gypsy Rose received lots of letters while she was in prison from fans, and after Ken Urker watched Mommy Dead And Dearest, he sent her a “letter of support”.

“We just started writing on a weekly basis… we would spend hours on the phone [and] I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa,” she told E! News.

“I sent him a visitation form to come and visit me… within the first 30 minutes he leaned over and gave me the most wonderful kiss of my whole life.”

After Ken popped the question in 2019, the pair started planning their wedding. The engagement was eventually binned and the couple parted ways, but Gypsy seemingly has held a torch for her ex-fiancé ever since.

In The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Gypsy revealed she had a fight with Ryan before they tied the knot, because she still had feelings for Ken.

In early April, Gypsy and Ken reportedly received matching tattoos, according to TMZ. There hasn’t been any official confirmation if the pair are back together in a romantic way, or just really, really close friends. I’m betting on the former.

Gypsy Rose and Ryan Anderson (2020 – 2024)

Ryan also met Gypsy after sending her a letter while she was in prison, and bonded over the fact that they were both from Louisiana.

Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot in 2022. (Image: Getty)

They got married in a jailhouse ceremony in 2022, but Gypsy told People the couple were hoping to have a bigger wedding ceremony upon her release from jail.

After Ryan copped a bit of hate online, Gypsy famously announced that his “D is fire” in a lengthy Instagram comment.

Their relationship didn’t go the distance, and the couple announced their separation late March. I guess the D lost its fire along the way.

Anywho, can’t wait to see how Gypsy’s faring after all this madness!

Feature image: Lifetime