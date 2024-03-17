Insider Reveals Reason Why Gypsy Rose Blanchard Deleted All Of Her Public Social Media Accounts

An insider has revealed the reason why Gypsy Rose Blanchard deleted all of her public social media months after she was released from prison.

Late last year, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was shot into the limelight after she walked free from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. The 32-year-old was released after spending eight years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard.

Before and after her release, Blanchard became a mini internet celebrity through memes and fan-edits. I mean, who could forget the virality of the “the D is fire” comment? You could not escape it!

Alongside the memes, Blanchard participated in multiple interviews where she reflected on her life, prison and her relationship with Dee Dee.

Although she gained heaps of supporters through her social media presence, Blanchard deleted her TikTok and Instagram accounts last week.

According to PEOPLE, an insider said that the decision to leave social media was due to her parole officer, citing that she deleted it “so she wouldn’t get in trouble and go to jail”.

It is not confirmed by Blanchard that her parole officer was the real reason why she left social media, as she previously said her “lack of accountability” and social media as a whole was the reason for her departure.

Why did Gypsy Rose Blanchard leave social media?

Before Blanchard left social media, she uploaded a number of videos to TikTok, revealing why she made the big decision.

According to PEOPLE, Blanchard apologised for her “lack of accountability” following her release from prison and asked for fans to “give me a little grace” in a now-deleted video.

“To my family, my dad, my husband. All I am is just Gypsy. And they love me for being who I am,” Blanchard said.

“My private Facebook and my private Instagram has #LoveForWhoIAm as my bio.

“Number one, to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I’m sorry. I’m learning.

“I take accountability for my part, and I’m saying this right now. I’m taking accountability. I did a bad thing.”

Blanchard also reassured fans that she has a “good support system” and thanked them for “watching and hearing me out”.

“I think I’m just now starting to get around to listening to my inner self instead of all the noise that’s been on social media,” she said.

In another deleted video, Blanchard described social media as “a doorway to hell”, per Page Six.

“I do my best to live my authentic life and what’s real to me, and what’s not real is social media,” she said.

“Social media is literally a doorway to hell. It’s so crazy. I can’t even wrap my head around what social media is.”

As of writing, Blanchard’s public social media presence has been completely wiped and it seems that she has no plans to return at all.

Family members of Blanchard, such as her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, have not commented on the 32-year-old’s decision to leave social media.

