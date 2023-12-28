Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been spotted for the first time since being released from prison on December 28.

The 32-year-old was seen leaving the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri at 3:30am local time after seven years behind bars for the murder of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard in 2015.

She was spotted wearing a blue and white top, jeans and no shoes as she carried her belongings from the prison into a car. She was joined by her husband Ryan Anderson whom she married in 2022 while she was still in prison.

Gypsy Rose — and her convoluted case — have become somewhat of a fascination for the true crime community. Her story has even been the basis of the popular film The Act (2019) which starred Joey King as Gypsy and Patricia Arquette as her mother Dee Dee, as well as countless other podcasts, films, and content series.

In case you missed what happened, in 2015 Gypsy and her then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn concocted a plan to murder Dee Dee and run away to start a new life together. Tragically, they went through with it, and Dee Dee was found dead in her home with multiple stab wounds.

Gypsy and Nick were arrested shortly after.

But the reason why the case garnered so much interest is that Gypsy is widely believed to be a victim of Munchausen by proxy — a form of rare abuse in which a guardian manipulates their victim into believing they suffer from various medical issues and forces them to undergo unnecessary medical procedures.

Gypsy testified about the abuse in court and received a ten-year sentence for the part she played in the murder after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Meanwhile, Nicholas was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, and an extra 25 years for the armed criminal action, according to USA TODAY.

Gypsy underwent countless unnecessary medical procedures. (Image: Nine News)

Prior to her release on Thursday, Gypsy spoke to PEOPLE to state how much she regrets murdering her mother.

“If I had another chance to redo everything, I don’t know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I’m not sick and mommy makes me sick,” she explained.

“Or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, ‘You know what, I’m going to go tell the police everything.’ I kind of struggle with that.



“Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”

Gypsy will be sharing her harrowing story in an upcoming documentary series called The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard which is being released on American streaming services in January 2024.

“After a lifetime of silence, I finally get to use my voice to share my story and speak my truth,” Gypsy says in a recorded voice note from prison in the docu-series trailer.

“As a survivor of relentless child abuse, this docu-series chronicles my quest to expose the hidden parts of my life that have never been revealed until now.”

Due to the highly publicised and compelling nature of Gypsy’s case, she’s become a pseudo-celebrity online with countless memes and fan accounts being made about her. She’s even been posted on TikTok in the short time since her release.

I think it’s an important time to remember that Gypsy has had an incredibly traumatic life and is finally getting an opportunity to live a normal life, so let’s not be fkn weird about it, okay?