Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Pregnant With Her First Child, Wants To Be ‘Everything My Mother Wasn’t’

In some news I certainly didn’t expect on a chilly Wednesday morning, social media personality Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Ken Urker.

The 32-year-old announced the exciting news on Tuesday by sharing a nine-minute video entitled, “I’m Pregnant, My Journey So Far” to her YouTube channel.

“I know the rumours have been flying around for quite some time now and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” she said.

“Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025. We’re both very excited.”

Although Gypsy and Ken are super excited to be parents, she says that the news was a surprise to them.

“This was not planned at all,” she said. “It was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Gypsy went on to outline that being pregnant didn’t cross her mind when she skipped a period at first after her OBGYN told her that she would need to be put on fertility medicine if she wanted to conceive. But soon, Gypsy began noticing that she was insatiably hungry and had cravings for orange juice — something she’d never really craved before.

It wasn’t until she texted her now baby-daddy Ken, that he suggested she take a pregnancy test.

“I had taken a test and it had turned out positive so everything just made sense,” she said.

Considering her controversial background, Gypsy is well aware that not everyone might approve of her choice to become a mother at this stage in her life.

“I know that there are going to be people that feel like I’m not ready to be a mother,” she said.

“I don’t know if anyone is really ready to become a mother. I feel a shift in myself. When I found out I was pregnant, none of anything else mattered. All that matters is making sure I’m healthy, the baby is healthy, my relationship with Ken is healthy and we are moving forward in a positive way.”

Slay mama!!! (Image: Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard)

But after having such a traumatic childhood herself, Gypsy says she’s dedicated to giving her child the childhood that she wishes she had.

“It’s an amazing feeling when your whole world shifts and suddenly it’s not about you,” she explained.

“It’s not about anything except this tiny little life that you are now in charge of protecting. That little tiny life is a baby, a little tiny human that is yours and that you have to make sure you protect, love and take care of. All of the things I wish I could’ve had when I was little.”

“All the things I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” she continued, through tears.

“Knowing that I am a mother now and I am happy. I just want to be a good mother to my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”

She’s an unlikely celebrity but that’s showbiz, baby! (Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Gypsy became a recognised figure when she was charged with second-degree murder of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who had subjected Gypsy to a childhood of mental, physical and medical abuse. Dee Dee had Munchausen-by-proxy, a mental health condition where she imposed fictitious medical disorders on her daughter to receive sympathy or attention.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was paroled after eight. Due to the high-profile and complex nature of her case — she became somewhat of a social media star.

During her time in prison, she married a man named Ryan Anderson but the pair split shortly after she was released. Their relationship was documented in her Lifetime reality show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Gypsy has since rekindled a relationship with her ex-fiance Ken Urker.

All the best to the expecting parents!