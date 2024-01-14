Sources Confirm Dua Lipa Has A New British Actor BF & She’s Already Been To One Of His Premieres

The media is now 99% sure singer Dua Lipa has bagged herself a new boyfriend after insiders confirmed the British singer and fellow Brit, actor Callum Turner were "mad" about one another.

Sweeney Preston

Per sources who spoke to Page Six, “it’s new, but but they’re mad about each other”.

“She was at the premiere to support him,” the source continued, referencing Dua Lipa’s presence at the opening of his latest show Masters of The Air this past week.

So who is Dua Lipa’s new boyfriend, Callum Turner?

Turner is a 33-year-old actor and model from London.

Turner has starred in multiple blockbuster films including Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in which he played Theseus Scamander, Newt’s older brother.

He also starred in 2014’s film Queen & Country and shows including Glue and The Capture.

Turner’s dating history includes another British actress, 35-year-old Vanessa Kirby who starred in The Crown as Princess Margaret.

The former couple eventually ended things in 2020, with sources telling UK tabloid The Sun that, “Vanessa and Callum are both rising stars in the acting world and in the last few years they have been flooded with offers.

“But as their careers have taken off, their relationship has suffered and they have gradually grown apart. It’s very sad as they were once so close.”

Who has Dua Lipa dated previously?

Her most recent long-term relo was with model Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid. The pair dated between 2019 and 2021.

Lipa then reportedly had a brief fling with rapper Jack Harlow after he literally manifested it with his hit song “Dua Lipa”, whose lyrics went “I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature”.

She has also been linked to comedian Trevor Noah.

OH, and she also appeared on The Bachelor Australia in 2016.

Wild, right?

