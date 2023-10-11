Punters have just realised that Dua Lipa (yep, Miss Dula Peep herself) appeared on The Bachelorette Australia back in 2016 before she hit the big time.

The second season of The Bachelorette saw Georgia Love rifle through a bunch of blokes before choosing her now-partner Lee Elliot.

During a date with Clancy Ryan, Dua performed a private gig to add max romance vibes.

The scene was resurfaced by none other than the Shameless gals on a recent episode of the pod.

This was one year before Dua Lipa released her breakout single “New Rules” which propelled her to superstardom.

As for the couple, they may have had a sad ending but at least Georgia found her boo who she’s still with to this day.

During her appearance on the now-defunct dating show, Dua was 22 years old. She was in Australia touring with Troye Sivan as his opening act when she got the television gig.

Hey, here’s an idea: how about Dua Lipa for Australia’s next Bachelorette?

Make. It. Happen!