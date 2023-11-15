Chris Pratt’s Voice Reveal As Garfield Has Been Memed Into Oblivion By Divided Fans

When Guardians Of The Galaxy and Parks And Rec star Chris Pratt was cast as the voice of Mario, the internet went wild. Then they heard his voice, and went wild again. Now Pratt’s voice as Garfield has been revealed for 2024’s upcoming animated flick The Garfield Movie and whaddya know, the internet is ablaze again.

Netizens were initially cautious of Chris Pratt’s casting as the iconic orange cat since his voice-acting in The Lego Movie and Pixar’s Onward wasn’t really acting at all.

Fans feared that Pratt would repeat this use of his own voice for Garfield, which would give the typically grumpy cat a far more energetic tone than what he usually has.

Since the drop of The Garfield Movie‘s first trailer the world has gotten its first taste of Pratt’s take on Garfield, and the people are… not impressed.

People online were quick to note how out of place Pratt’s excitable take on Garfield felt, compared to the more “grizzled” tone Garfield usually has.

Some pointed out the effect of Hollywood’s casting agents and how actual voice actors are finding themselves losing roles to celebrities, arguing that this is another example of the industry’s sins.

Fans of Pratt’s work in Parks And Rec as Andy Dwyer made the point that his co-star Nick Offerman would actually have been a much more fitting casting choice.

One Offer-fan even created an animation to help understand how powerful he would have been as Garfield.

Meanwhile some fans took the opportunity to simply meme on the fact that he’s Chris Pratt, because he’s Chris Pratt.

X user Ruby Innes pointed out that the language of “first look” was incredibly misleading, and she’s bloody right.

Helpfully, Innes envisioned what a first look would actually look like. Thanks, I hate it.

Fortunately for Pratt, it’s not all hate. There is some hope, as some keen listeners noticed there was a moment or two in the trailer where Pratt’s potential to play a grouchier Garfield shows.

However the final say has to be left to the cat himself, Garfield, who had this to say.

All in all it’s fair to say that lots of people could have been potentially cast as Garfield over Chris Pratt. I still am a firm believer that Andrew Garfield should have been given the role, as is his birth right by name.

The Garfield Movie starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, and Nicholas Hoult comes out in cinemas on 23 May next 2024.

