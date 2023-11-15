Chris Pratt’s Voice Reveal As Garfield Has Been Memed Into Oblivion By Divided Fans

When Guardians Of The Galaxy and Parks And Rec star Chris Pratt was cast as the voice of Mario, the internet went wild. Then they heard his voice, and went wild again. Now Pratt’s voice as Garfield has been revealed for 2024’s upcoming animated flick The Garfield Movie and whaddya know, the internet is ablaze again.

Netizens were initially cautious of Chris Pratt’s casting as the iconic orange cat since his voice-acting in The Lego Movie and Pixar’s Onward wasn’t really acting at all.

Fans feared that Pratt would repeat this use of his own voice for Garfield, which would give the typically grumpy cat a far more energetic tone than what he usually has.

Since the drop of The Garfield Movie‘s first trailer the world has gotten its first taste of Pratt’s take on Garfield, and the people are… not impressed.

People online were quick to note how out of place Pratt’s excitable take on Garfield felt, compared to the more “grizzled” tone Garfield usually has.

Garfield needs to be voiced by a grizzled alcoholic who got kicked out of AA meetings for complaining about the snack options https://t.co/gFDN51iaEf — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) November 13, 2023

Some pointed out the effect of Hollywood’s casting agents and how actual voice actors are finding themselves losing roles to celebrities, arguing that this is another example of the industry’s sins.

Chris Pratt might have one of the most powerful Hiring agents we’ve ever seen https://t.co/2bfWQ5vKY4 — Wildest Moments on Cartoon shows and Movies (@toonsgowild) November 13, 2023

The only reason why they didn’t get Frank Welker, who has been voicing Garfield for years, is because he isn’t a big-name celebrity.

Voice actors deserve much more recognition and respect. https://t.co/J9M1kc6pcQ — me me big boy #FREEPALESTINE (@JoeyCoyfox) November 13, 2023

letting chris pratt do all the huge voice acting roles with his regular ass boring voice is so lame. i don’t care that much but it’s still sooo fucking lame i can’t stress enough how lame it is. everyone involved in these decisions is lame as hell — search Keefler on spotify (@Keefler_Elf) November 14, 2023

Fans of Pratt’s work in Parks And Rec as Andy Dwyer made the point that his co-star Nick Offerman would actually have been a much more fitting casting choice.

I just feel like, fundamentally, Garfield should sound more like the guy on the right than the guy on the left. pic.twitter.com/hZVpg224KS — Zach, still celebrating Everlight ❇️ (@ZacharyJLuna) November 13, 2023

One Offer-fan even created an animation to help understand how powerful he would have been as Garfield.

I am once again asking you to consider my Nick Offerman as Garfield agenda pic.twitter.com/1NFXTVKhlz — Chipster ☕️ ⚡️ open for comms! (@roboptera) November 13, 2023

Meanwhile some fans took the opportunity to simply meme on the fact that he’s Chris Pratt, because he’s Chris Pratt.

Garfield when he finds out his dad likes Mondays & hates lasagna https://t.co/LTwC8BhEee pic.twitter.com/KUhl3P697A — NICKtendo (@itsnicktendo) November 13, 2023

2014, Chris Pratt is a LEGO OC of a kid with daddy issues



2017, Chris Pratt is a superhero with daddy issues



2020, Chris Pratt is an elf with daddy issues



2023, Chris Pratt is an Italian plumber with daddy issues



2024, Chris Pratt is fat cat who loves lasagna with daddy issue pic.twitter.com/YdEBUbKnqa — Clifford Batteau (@CliffordBatteau) November 14, 2023

Chris Pratt studied footage of Jason Derulo’s Rum Tum Tugger to perfect his voice for the upcoming ‘GARFIELD’ film.



(Source: @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/mDkfkNmjck — DisbussinFilm (@DisbussingFilm) November 13, 2023

Chris Pratt Finally Nails Down Mario Voice In Garfield Movie Trailer https://t.co/BSJvOtJ5ZN — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) November 13, 2023

X user Ruby Innes pointed out that the language of “first look” was incredibly misleading, and she’s bloody right.

how is this a look at chris pratt as garfield. if you showed a child this picture, they would not say ‘thats chris pratt’. they would say ‘that is garfield and odie’ https://t.co/UQesFiZUca — ruby innes (@rubyinnes) November 13, 2023

Helpfully, Innes envisioned what a first look would actually look like. Thanks, I hate it.

THIS is a first look at chris pratt as garfield pic.twitter.com/DBdY8Y0aOz — ruby innes (@rubyinnes) November 13, 2023

Fortunately for Pratt, it’s not all hate. There is some hope, as some keen listeners noticed there was a moment or two in the trailer where Pratt’s potential to play a grouchier Garfield shows.

chris pratt could’ve unironically fucked as garfield WAAAYY more if he delivered all of his lines somewhat like this pic.twitter.com/Tct1eqJKwH — Spookland the Scarefetisher (@England_FootFet) November 14, 2023

However the final say has to be left to the cat himself, Garfield, who had this to say.

chris pratt has taken me hostage — GarfieId (@GarfieldFanArt) November 13, 2023

All in all it’s fair to say that lots of people could have been potentially cast as Garfield over Chris Pratt. I still am a firm believer that Andrew Garfield should have been given the role, as is his birth right by name.

The Garfield Movie starring Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, and Nicholas Hoult comes out in cinemas on 23 May next 2024.