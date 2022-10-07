The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has just dropped and it hasn’t done much to deter fans’ disappointment at the casting choice of the worst Chris.

When it was first announced that old mate Chris Pratt would be voicing the iconic game hero, there was a helluva lot of backlash for obvi reasons.

Mario’s most iconic feature, aside from his red ‘M’ emblazoned hat, is his thick, heavy, mambo Italiano accent.

So choosing a basic white dude to do his voice was certainly… a choice.

And as you’ll see in the trailer, not a very good one:

It’s just Chris Pratt playing Chris Pratt. He hasn’t even tried to pull off Mario’s iconique accent.

To give the guy some credit, can you imagine if he had tried to do the accent? I’m sure we’d probably be roasting him over that as well.

He was never gonna win in this situation, hence why he never should’ve been chosen to begin with.

Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their disdain for Pratt’s portrayal of the legendary video game character:

Chris Pratt as Mario is a prime example of why you should hire voice actors for voice acting roles because what the hell is this pic.twitter.com/rOYmQqSXEv — yehu (@comicyehu) October 6, 2022

who would have thought that chris pratt's big secret voice in the mario movie would be his normal speaking voice — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) October 6, 2022

Good to know that Chris Pratt was hired to voice Mario as Chris Pratt in #SuperMarioBrosMovie — Alex Paps (@alexpaps1) October 6, 2022

me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth pic.twitter.com/yH3IKPjMBm — allegra frank (@LegsFrank) October 6, 2022

HOLY SHIT IT LITERALLY IS JUST CHRIS PRATT'S VOICE https://t.co/fFyRhzI7vF — Megan Farokhmanesh (@Megan_Nicolett) October 6, 2022

You can tell Jack Black put a ton of love and heart into his Bowser voice, while Chris Pratt just uh… spoke? Kinda weird but the visuals are absolutely fucking stellar, and I love the general vibe of the whole thing.



I'm excited for this dang Mario movie. pic.twitter.com/fDrrKEZxcs — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) October 6, 2022

Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing — Comet 🐑🌟 | Lumi Pilot | Workin' on comms (@starteas) October 6, 2022

The movie also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits cinemas on March 30, if you can stomach it.