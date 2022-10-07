The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has just dropped and it hasn’t done much to deter fans’ disappointment at the casting choice of the worst Chris.

When it was first announced that old mate Chris Pratt would be voicing the iconic game hero, there was a helluva lot of backlash for obvi reasons.

Mario’s most iconic feature, aside from his red ‘M’ emblazoned hat, is his thick, heavy, mambo Italiano accent.

So choosing a basic white dude to do his voice was certainly… a choice.

And as you’ll see in the trailer, not a very good one:

It’s just Chris Pratt playing Chris Pratt. He hasn’t even tried to pull off Mario’s iconique accent.

To give the guy some credit, can you imagine if he had tried to do the accent? I’m sure we’d probably be roasting him over that as well.

He was never gonna win in this situation, hence why he never should’ve been chosen to begin with.

Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their disdain for Pratt’s portrayal of the legendary video game character:

The movie also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits cinemas on March 30, if you can stomach it.

