The official trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has dropped and I am delighted to say it actually looks really fkn good, despite Chris Pratt‘s grating American twang.

The new trailer was released on Wednesday morning and has replenished my serotonin levels to amounts that will make me as unstoppable as the film’s girlbossified Princess Peach.

I’m not kidding: in the trailer, Luigi (Charlie Day) is the damsel in distress who must be saved, and Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy!!!!) goes on the heroic quest to save him as the badass warrior princess she is. She takes charge while Mario is just there, I guess?

Naturally, fans of our beloved Mario brothers are having a fkn field day at a) what a gorgeous movie this looks to be, visually and b) its subversive nature.

So, they made Princess Peach a badass who defends her people instead of a helpless woman in the Mario Movie…



WE LOVE TO SEE IT. #MarioMovie pic.twitter.com/NMLyqiN2pD — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) November 29, 2022

Badass Peach and incompetent Mario is actually going to be so fun to watch, I am so ready.

luigi being the damsel in distress in the mario movie instead of peach is such a genius decision, whoever in the writer's room decided on that one deserves a raise… giving us a girlboss AND a pathetic meow meow man… they know what gen z wants. — festive aimée ☃️🎄 (@sapphyreblayze) November 29, 2022

I think it’s really cool that since it seems that Mario is playing a fish out of water role here that Peach is the one taking charge against Bowser and being a real leader



Could be the best dynamic in this movie tbh pic.twitter.com/ZUEKs7XZnr — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) November 29, 2022

The Mario Movie bout to treat Peach better than her own game pic.twitter.com/qWK7HBuJgF — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) November 29, 2022

Exactly! And it gives Mario and Peach a chance to actually bond over the course of the adventure! Such a genius decision, especially when you're working with the limited run time of a movie. — festive aimée ☃️🎄 (@sapphyreblayze) November 29, 2022

Others noted that while Mario’s ass has been scrubbed out of existence of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) remains cheeked-up AF. You win some, you lose some.

They may have taken Mario's ass but they did Donkey Kong justice pic.twitter.com/77fqbAo8ZC — Koopas Kool Kartoonz (@AKoolKoopa) November 29, 2022

Of course, the only thing that isn’t up to scratch is Chris Pratt’s voice. We already know it sucks because of the teaser clip released earlier this year, but we’ve now heard enough to know there’s no surprises waiting.

Pratt claimed we would all be impressed when his much-hyped performance as Mario was revealed because he had some some serious voice training, but spoiler alert: his Mario just sounds like himself, with his southern American twang. Even Luigi sounds off. The Italian erasure is real.

Someone show these American actors the Brazilian dub of the trailer, which nailed both Mario and Luigi’s voices perfectly. How did we become so robbed on this side of the planet???

AND LUIGI IS VOICED BY THE SONIC VA. HE DOES ALL VERSIONS OF SONIC.

Fucking perfect pic.twitter.com/ezxZ68GV5Q — play🎄 (@playcentermd) November 29, 2022

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released in Australia before the US, on March 30 2023. I’m counting down the days.