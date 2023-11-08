The Legend Of Zelda Is Getting A Movie & For The Love Of God, Don’t Cast Chris Pratt

Nintendo has announced it is *finally* making a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, after literal years of rumours. Fans are (understandably) frothing at the mouth at the mere thought of IRL Link or Zelda, so here’s everything we know about it so far.

Nintendo announced the news in a post to investors, and then confirmed it via X (formerly known as Twitter). While the details at this stage are a little sparse, we do know some key names of people who will be involved creatively. And no, none are Chris Pratt… yet.

Who will be involved in producing The Legend of Zelda movie?

Shigeru Miyamoto, the company’s video game designer, producer and game director, will be producing the film alongside Avi Arad, who is the former founder and CEO of Marvel Studios. Mind you, this guy was a producer on Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse and Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse — arguably the best animated modern movies — so you know we’re in for a treat.

Wes Ball, who directed Maze Runner (also an excellent adaptation!) is set to direct The Legend of Zelda. Sony Pictures Entertainment will be distributing it.

Deadline Hollywood reported Derek Connolly will be writing the script. He was the writer for the Jurassic World trilogy though, and all know how the second and third of that series turned out. But hey, the first of the Jurassic World movies was actually pretty good, right?

Has anyone been cast yet?

No cast has been revealed for The Legend of Zelda live-action adaptation, but given it won’t be animated, I’m cautiously optimistic we won’t have a repeat of *that* Mario incident.

Though I suppose the voice of Link in the movie doesn’t have much to go off given he is a silent character in the games. Will Nintendo choose to keep him silent in the movie? We don’t know. Personally, I think that would be pretty cool and a great nod to the iconic game.

BRB asking AI to make me a realistic version of this Link specifically.

What will The Legend of Zelda live action film be about?

It’s not been revealed which iteration of Zelda’s story the movie will cover. Maybe it’ll create an entirely new storyline, outside of the games.

Or maybe it’ll follow in the footsteps of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and mish-mash the storylines together to have as many nostalgic moments as possible.

Tears of the Kingdom was SO pretty. Kinda sad we aren’t just getting an animated movie in this style.

It also wouldn’t be a bad guess to suggest that the movie will be a film adaptation of Breath of the Wild, given this is one of the most recent and successful games.

It was visually stunning, too and since it’s part of a series, it opens the film to a sequel based on Tears of the Kingdom.