Calling All Gamers: Here Are The Best Prime Day Tech & Gaming Deals

Hey gamers, the annual shopping event that is Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back, so get ready for a whole slew of red hot deals on all things gaming and tech, including $120 off a Nintendo Switch console.

To help you lock down what’s good, we’ve gone through and rounded up the best Prime Day gaming deals across PS4, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch that have yuge “shut up and take my money” energy.

If you want to get in on all the action, you’re gonna need an Amazon Prime membership. Fear not if you don’t have one, since you can catch a 30-day free trial if you’re a new member so that you can take advantage of those juicy Prime Day deals.

Those who’ve previously had a membership and want to sign back up can do so by paying a $9.99 fee to regain access to your sweet lil Prime benefits. But don’t worry, you can cancel at any time if you don’t want to add yet another subscription to your debit card bill each month.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the deals.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch Gaming Deals

Us inhaling all the Nintendo deals

Us sucking up some deals.

Check out these console deals below:

The Best Amazon Prime Day PS4 and PS5 Gaming Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming deals

Hello, the deals are here.

For those still soldiering on with a PS4, here are some bangin’ bargains to bulk up your game library:

Don’t forget to sus these PlayStation console deals below:

And, lastly, don’t forget to pick up a new controller or PS5 accessory to go with your console:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Gaming Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming deals

How yr bank account probably feels RN.

Get a load of these Xbox accessory deals too:

The Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

  • Acer: Save on select monitors and laptops
  • Amazon
  • Apple: Save up to 19 per cent off select Apple electronics, including the iPad (2021)
  • DELL: Save up to 28 per cent off select laptops and up to 31 per cent off select monitors
  • LIFX: Get the LIFX Smart LED light bulb for $45, down from $64.99
  • Logitech: Save on select accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
  • Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
  • Nanoleaf: Save on select Nanoleaf smart lights, including Panel starter kits
  • Philips Hue: Save on select Philips Hue smart lights
  • Razer: Save up to 63 per cent off select gaming gear
  • Samsung: Save up to 44 per cent off select Galaxy products, including smartphones, watches and Buds2
  • Sennheiser: Up to 45 per cent off select headphones and earbuds, including the Momentum 3 and CX Plus
  • Sony: Save up to 49 per cent on select earbuds and Bluetooth speakers
  • Ultimate Ears: Save on select UE speakers
  • Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables

Want more Prime Day bargains?

If you haven’t bled your bank account dry just yet, you can sus more Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals below:

