Calling All Gamers: Here Are The Best Prime Day Tech & Gaming Deals

Hey gamers, the annual shopping event that is Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back, so get ready for a whole slew of red hot deals on all things gaming and tech, including $120 off a Nintendo Switch console.
To help you lock down what’s good, we’ve gone through and rounded up the best Prime Day gaming deals across PS4, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch that have yuge “shut up and take my money” energy.
If you want to get in on all the action, you’re gonna need an Amazon Prime membership. Fear not if you don’t have one, since you can catch a 30-day free trial if you’re a new member so that you can take advantage of those juicy Prime Day deals.
Those who’ve previously had a membership and want to sign back up can do so by paying a $9.99 fee to regain access to your sweet lil Prime benefits. But don’t worry, you can cancel at any time if you don’t want to add yet another subscription to your debit card bill each month.
Without further ado, let’s dig into the deals.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch Gaming Deals
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – now $54.95 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $59.95 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – now $53.95 (down from $79.95)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – now $54.95 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – now $54.95 (down from $89.95)
Check out these console deals below:
- Nintendo Switch Console – now $349 (down from $469.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Console – now $449 (down from $539.95)
The Best Amazon Prime Day PS4 and PS5 Gaming Deals
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – now $33.65 (down from $79.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $55.95 (down from $124.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $57.10 (down from $124.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $69 (down from $124.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $79 (down from $124.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $68.43 (down from $124.95)
- The Last Of Us: Part 1 – now $82 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $73.99 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $45.78 (down from $94.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition – now $70.90 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $48 (down from $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $55.75 (down from $124.95)
- Returnal – now $48 (down from $57.99)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $62.99 (down from $109.95)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – now $29 (down from $79.95)
- WWE 2K23 (PS5) – now $57 (down from $109)
For those still soldiering on with a PS4, here are some bangin’ bargains to bulk up your game library:
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $38 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- The Last of Us: Part 2 – now $25 (down from $54.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $68 (down from $89.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – now $42.50 (down from $54.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $43.99 (down from $94.95)
- The Quarry – now $19 (down from $49)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – now $14 (down from $24.95)
- WWE 2K23 (PS4) – now $49 (down from $89)
Don’t forget to sus these PlayStation console deals below:
- PlayStation 5 Console – now $699 (down from $799.95)
- PlayStation 5 + Final Fantasy XVI Bundle – now $814 (down from $904.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console+ Two DualSense Controllers Bundle – now $799 (down from $889.95)
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – now $899 (down from $959.95)
And, lastly, don’t forget to pick up a new controller or PS5 accessory to go with your console:
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Galactic Purple) – now $99.95 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black) – now $89.95 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue) – now $96.95 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camouflage) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Charging Station – now $24.50 (down from $49.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
- Pulse 3D Headset (Midnight Black) – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
- Pulse 3D Headset (Gray Camouflage) – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
The Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Gaming Deals
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $73.99 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- The Quarry (XSX) – now $19 (down from $59)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $62.99 (down from $109.95)
- WWE 2K23 (Xbox One) – now $57 (down from $89)
- WWE 2K23 (XSX) – now $49.95 (down from $109)
Get a load of these Xbox accessory deals too:
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller (White) – now $61.95 (down from $89.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller (Black) – now $81.95 (down from $109.95)
The Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
- Acer: Save on select monitors and laptops
- Amazon
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) – now $49 (down from $99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock – now $59 (down from $119)
- Echo Pop – now $29 (down from $79)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) – now $99 (down from $229)
- Fire TV Cube – now $109 (down from $219)
- Apple: Save up to 19 per cent off select Apple electronics, including the iPad (2021)
- DELL: Save up to 28 per cent off select laptops and up to 31 per cent off select monitors
- LIFX: Get the LIFX Smart LED light bulb for $45, down from $64.99
- Logitech: Save on select accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
- Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
- Nanoleaf: Save on select Nanoleaf smart lights, including Panel starter kits
- Philips Hue: Save on select Philips Hue smart lights
- Razer: Save up to 63 per cent off select gaming gear
- Samsung: Save up to 44 per cent off select Galaxy products, including smartphones, watches and Buds2
- Sennheiser: Up to 45 per cent off select headphones and earbuds, including the Momentum 3 and CX Plus
- Sony: Save up to 49 per cent on select earbuds and Bluetooth speakers
- Ultimate Ears: Save on select UE speakers
- Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables
Want more Prime Day bargains?
If you haven’t bled your bank account dry just yet, you can sus more Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals below: