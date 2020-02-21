Chris Pratt has shared an extraordinary story on The Ellen Show this week, sharing that two frozen bodies were found on the site of his new movie in Iceland.

Pratt had been filming The Tomorrow War, an upcoming sci-fi action flick. In short, the film follow’s Pratt’s character “who is drafted to fight a future war in which the fate of humanity may rely on his ability to correct issues of the past.”

The actor posted a video from set last year, and by set I mean a glacier.

Pratt told Ellen that the crew shot the film on a glacier in Iceland, “that had never before been shot on”. And when the team arrived, they were told that the bodies of two people – a couple – had just been recovered. According to Pratt, they had fallen down a crevice over 80 years ago.

“They were fully preserved in their glacial hiking clothes,” he said. “They had like their supplies and rations. They were lovers and they fell down in a hole and just went missing and just recently were found.”

“Isn’t that wild?” he added. “Thankfully we got out and nobody fell in any holes… that we’re reporting.”

But here’s the thing, Icelandic reporter Ingunn Lára Kristjánsdóttir fact-checked Pratt’s claim, and she didn’t find any evidence proving his story.

“I’m not familiar with a case like this but it’s a good story,” chief of police in South of Iceland Oddur Árnason told her.

It’s a touch odd when you can’t get local police to confirm a pretty – in my opinion – big story.

As for Pratt’s new film, he says The Tomorrow War will hit cinemas this Christmas in the United States of A. We might cop it around the same time, we might cop it in the new year – we’ll let ya know.