Since this year is determined to throw as many wild cards at us as possible before it ends, I’m honestly barely surprised that Chris Pratt has been revealed as the voice of iconic kitty Garfield in yet *another* animated movie. Because why not, I guess?

There aren’t any plot details for the new Garfield animated movie, but Hollywood Reporter revealed it will be written by David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) and directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little), who are the dynamic duo that brought us arguably one of the best animated movies of our time, The Emperor’s New Groove.

I don’t appreciate that it sounds like this movie may be somewhat decent, because my current hobby is hating on the film industry for constantly giving us remakes.

Chris Pratt was already announced as the voice actor for Mario in an upcoming animated movie earlier this year, which was memed to hell and back already. You’d think the entertainment world would have learned from that mistake, but nope.

Anyway, I know you’re only here for the memes, so without further ado, here they are:

READ MORE
Marvel Reveals Peter Quill Is A Bisexual Polyamorous King, So Who's Telling Chris Pratt

There were literally hundreds of memes about Chris Pratt playing various, mostly anime, characters. But since I am a basic binch who doesn’t understand anime references, they’re not included in this list. Soz.

All these Chris Pratt moments are giving me very ‘Chris is Love, Chris if Life’ vibes. I do not like it.

Insert existential crisis here.

Jack Black, sweetie, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry that someone would even compare you to Chris Pratt like that.

Okay I hadn’t thought of this before and now I am genuinely upset because I can’t decide what I hate more: Mario with Chris Pratt’s American voice or Chris Pratt doing a terrible, probably kind of offensive Italian accent.

And of course, probably the most savage meme of all:

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV