Since this year is determined to throw as many wild cards at us as possible before it ends, I’m honestly barely surprised that Chris Pratt has been revealed as the voice of iconic kitty Garfield in yet *another* animated movie. Because why not, I guess?

There aren’t any plot details for the new Garfield animated movie, but Hollywood Reporter revealed it will be written by David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) and directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little), who are the dynamic duo that brought us arguably one of the best animated movies of our time, The Emperor’s New Groove.

I don’t appreciate that it sounds like this movie may be somewhat decent, because my current hobby is hating on the film industry for constantly giving us remakes.

Chris Pratt was already announced as the voice actor for Mario in an upcoming animated movie earlier this year, which was memed to hell and back already. You’d think the entertainment world would have learned from that mistake, but nope.

Anyway, I know you’re only here for the memes, so without further ado, here they are:

So you mean to tell me these are all Chris Pratt pic.twitter.com/fx3eD2TCIL — ???? Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) November 1, 2021

First Mario, now Garfield Chris Pratt won't be stopped till he voices every classic fictional character pic.twitter.com/GZ2MMPVoaa — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) November 1, 2021

Chris Pratt is going to now catch'em all, cast as the voice of Ash Ketchum pic.twitter.com/YybBMx3pqx — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 2, 2021

Chris Pratt has been cast as Sage Bond in an upcoming 'LPS POPULAR' youtube series reboot.https://t.co/Bs8g5R13wV pic.twitter.com/ptxWZyV9yR — LPS Out Of Context (SUBMISSIONS: OPEN) (@lpsooc) November 2, 2021

There were literally hundreds of memes about Chris Pratt playing various, mostly anime, characters. But since I am a basic binch who doesn’t understand anime references, they’re not included in this list. Soz.

we gotta put a stop to chris pratt pic.twitter.com/gNvtHXkfwb — abdi (@tropicanapussy) November 2, 2021

Chris Pratt to play Jacksepticeye in all upcoming uploads. When asked about the role Pratt had this to say:

"Well I'm gonna have a hard time fitting all those beans up my ass but I'm up for the challenge" — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) November 2, 2021

All these Chris Pratt moments are giving me very ‘Chris is Love, Chris if Life’ vibes. I do not like it.

"chris pratt's in everything lately, huh?" no response. i can't remember when i last saw a human. i look in the mirror; chris pratt looks back — Shaun (@shaun_vids) November 2, 2021

Am…am I played by Chris Pratt? pic.twitter.com/NxAfSCNsFs — AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) November 1, 2021

Insert existential crisis here.

Chris Pratt has been cast as you in reality. You are Chris Pratt. The transformation has begun. (Source: https://t.co/bSPriF1uqt) pic.twitter.com/6k40BZQ7m5 — DiscussingFilm (@Discussing_FiIm) November 2, 2021

They’re trying to use Chris Pratt to replace Jack Black and it’s not working and it never will — holly jolly hazel (@gayswordfight) November 1, 2021

Jack Black, sweetie, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry that someone would even compare you to Chris Pratt like that.

I really hope that Chris Pratt is going to actually sound like Mario and Garfield and Mario and Garfield won't just sound like Chris Pratt. — ????????Josh PumpkinSpice Keaton???????? (@joshkeaton) November 1, 2021

Okay I hadn’t thought of this before and now I am genuinely upset because I can’t decide what I hate more: Mario with Chris Pratt’s American voice or Chris Pratt doing a terrible, probably kind of offensive Italian accent.

BREAKING: Chris Pratt to narrate our every waking moment. pic.twitter.com/ZXIjPUYaJL — Dean Dobbs ???? (@DeanDobbs) November 2, 2021

I think Chris Pratt is probably in psychic agony at all times but cannot express it. Just a vibe I pick up. I actually think this will aid him as Garfield. — Branson Sweet Branson (@bransonreese) November 2, 2021

Niggas worried about immigrants taking all the jobs like Chris Pratt ain't already doing that — Josh (@Josh_huhok) November 2, 2021

Chris Pratt just got cast to play Scarlett Johansson and now I don’t know WHAT to think — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) November 2, 2021

And of course, probably the most savage meme of all: