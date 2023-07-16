Remain Calm But The Spice Girls Are Rumoured To Have Huge Plans For Their 30th Anniversary

Get ready to spice up your life, dolls (sorry). Next year is the Spice Girls’ 30 year anniversary and there are rumours that all five of the band members are keen on making it mega with some exciting plans in the works.

Mel Brown, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel Chisolm and yes, even Victoria Beckham, are believed to be considering the headline slot as Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in 2024 alongside a Spice Girls documentary, according to The Sun.

“For the past few years the Spice Girls have still been operating day-to-day as a four but, for the first time in a long time, Victoria is now chipping in and happy to celebrate a landmark 30 years of girl power,” a source told The Sun.

“Their schedules are pretty manic so getting them all in one room at any one time is hard. But over the past six months there’s been more contact as a five than at any time since the 2012 Olympics,” the source continued.

The source claimed there would be no music from the iconic pop group which, to be honest, is bloody fine by me. If you’ve gone to a “reunion” concert only to be letdown by whatever comeback singles they’re trying to flog, you’ll understand why.

Victoria apparently only wants to perform live if it’s an “incredibly exciting one-off opportunity”, according to the source. Not going to lie, would be iconic.

“The group have been in talks to headline Glastonbury and this would sit with Victoria’s ‘cool’ aesthetic,” the source said.

Mel C also planted the seed during her set at Glastonbury earlier this year.

“All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth,” she said.

“Like I said to the audience, doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, ‘A bit of a warm-up for next year?’”

Now I understand that the UK is pretty fucking far from Australia. You know what else I understand? My entire Instagram feed is people in Europe right now.

So if you’re planning to be insufferable on a Puglia beach in 2024 anyway, perhaps this is exciting news that you could actually attend. Say you’ll be there (sorry).

Besides, just to be able to watch the footage would tickle me enough — which brings me to another exciting project that’s rumoured to be in the works for the big 3-0.

“The girls have discussed a documentary which would show never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage plus present-day interviews,” the source told The Sun, with streaming serviced Netflix and Apple TV apparently already keen to snap up the rights.

Rumours are exactly that but as a 90s baby I would absolutely be down for any and all of this.

It’s too much! (Not sorry.)

Image: Jeff Krazvitz / Getty.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can follow her on Instagram or TikTok.

