I tell ya what I want, what I really, really want? The red-hot rumour that the original Spice Girls lineup is planning to reunite for the first time in more than a decade to perform at King Charles‘ coronation this year. Please for the love of God and ankle-breaking platform sneakers let it be true.

Sources told The Sun — which actually might be a pretty reliable rag on this kinda news — that the massive ’90s pop group is “seriously pondering” a full reunion to perform at the King’s coronation in May.

A quick aside but “seriously pondering” is possibly the most British way to consider an opportunity. Anyway, I digress.

There have been a few attempts at getting the band back together — lest we forget 2019’s Spiceworld tour that was hotly rumoured to swing Down Under for a run. But the biggest difference (and most exciting) part about this particular possible Spice Girls reunion is that it includes the missing piece — Victoria Beckham AKA Posh Spice.

“Royal organisers are super keen to secure Britain’s biggest girl band and the Spice Girls are seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five-piece for such a historical event,” a source said.

Mel B (AKA Scary Spice) added fuel to the flame by dropping hints in a recent interview on The View that the gals were working on something they were “very excited about” that was set to be announced soon.

“All five of us are speaking and we’re going to be announcing something really soon,” she said.

Ma’am! All FIVE of us? This is the biggest confirmation of a proper spice rack reunion that we’ve received in yonks. It’d be the first full Spice experience we’ve had since the London Olympics in 2012. That’s well over a decade, babes!

If you’re thinking it’s a bit odd that the Spice Girls would perform at the King’s coronation, the pop starlets have actually met Charles a few times over the years. I mean as if you wouldn’t hang out with an heir to the throne in the mid-’90s when he had two pubescent sons that probably fawned over the biggest girl group in the world along with the rest of us?

The Spice Girls haven’t officially confirmed (or denied) the rumours of a fully-fledged five-piece reunion but I’ll be over here belting out “Say You’ll Be There” on repeat until we find out more.