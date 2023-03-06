Check in on your various group chats for your One Direction and/or Harry Styles girlies — there’s one in every chat — because the man himself has posted (and then swiftly deleted) a mirror selfie at the gym. Usually, that’s enough to warrant a welfare check on the stans among us, but this particular photo includes him wearing a One Direction shirt for his morning workout.

This behaviour from Mr Styles has understandably sent fans into an absolute meltdown as everyone desperately tries to decipher what on earth it’s meant to mean.

Was it intended for his close friends list? Or maybe a finsta account? Is Harry Styles trying to not-so-subtly tease some kind of thing involving him and his fellow One Direction lads? is it just some comfy old merch he likes to sweat in? How do I get on that close friends list? What is going on???

The shirt he donned for the workout is One Direction’s merch from 2012’s Up All Night tour, which was the group’s first headlining tour to support their debut album. Bless, that shirt’s well over 10 years old now, I’m impressed it’s still in relatively good nick.

UP ALL NIGHT TOUR 2012 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kRQYPd8BYE — Leona🌾×͜× (@sunsetsmokes) March 6, 2023

It’s an interesting choice to wear the merch from a tour that’s just passed the 10-year anniversary though, Harry. Would be a shame if everyone looked way too much into it…

While theories and speculation are flying around like nobody’s business, some fans have worked faster than a dog with a bone and broken down the rest of this particular fit for the masses. Doing the Lord’s work, I tell you what.

In his deleted insta story, Harry was pictured wearing @hoka Clifton 8 running shoes ($140).https://t.co/rjIkC8ium4 pic.twitter.com/vYB5GoTqId — Harry Styles Lookbook (@styleslookbook) March 6, 2023

A lookbook account tracked down the extremely loud gym shoes Harry was wearing in the since-deleted photo and identified them as Hoka Clifton 8 runners that retail for about $150. RIP to anyone working in a shoe shop that slings Hokas, you’re in for a bloody busy day today.

God knows what this all means but considering his recently-wrapped Aussie tour brought tens of thousands of fans to their knees in the last couple of weeks, this is going to be subjected to a CSI forensics lab level of analysis.