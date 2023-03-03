Imagine getting all excited to play your newly purchased Harry Styles record, and it comes out sounding like you’ve been sent to the fiery pits of hell. Well, that’s what happened to one surprised Harry Styles fan.

After Don’t Worry Darling, I thought cursed Harry Styles content was behind us. But thanks to TikToker Bella (@aquamama27) and her shitty Crosler record player, we have less regular-sweetie-pie Styles and more H̴̤̿̃̕͝ä̷̱̣͍́r̴͉͓̈́̃͜r̸̰̤͚͘͠y̷̠̒ ̸̮͚̳̊̏S̵̤̖̐͑t̸͔͚̊͛y̵͚̦̾̊̇l̴̡̺̗̺̇̂̾̽è̶̦̓̃̓s̴̨̜͓̗̉.

Peep the vid below.

The generations who grew up with records probably already know that when records get warped in heat, they start sounding like absolute diarrhoea. But to a generation who grew up with crisp sounding mp4, they likely have no idea about this cursed concept.

So a PSA to the gays and the girlies: if you’ve just bought a Harry Styles record or plan to buy one at one of the Sydney shows this weekend, please keep it in a cool place. Do not leave it in your cars, out in the sun, or even right next to a window – because your beloved record might start sounding like a dying animal.

You’ll need to be especially careful during the god-awful heatwave that’s about rain (not literally) down on Sydney, Melbourne and southern inland Queensland. A heatwave in March, my god.

Worse yet, the heatwave is also predicted to be hotter than what we’ve seen all summer.

“Some places, maybe Sydney, could be hotter than anything we’ve seen through the entirety of summer,” Sky News meteorologist, Rob Sharpe said.

After Miss La Niña, you thought we’d get a break from fucked weather. Well sir, you can blame your ancestors for this hot mess. Climate change is only going to get worse, and it’s you and your Harry Styles records that will bear the brunt of it.