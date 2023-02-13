La Niña will soon be well and truly out of our lives but if you thought that meant we’d finally get some peace, you’d be wrong. As it turns out, her evil twin El Niño will be the latest intruder entering the villa and with him will come fire and hell. Well, maybe that’s dramatic, but you get the picture.

Australia has been caught up in the clutches of La Niña for the better part of three years now with her soppy thottery peaking late last year. As you may have noticed, the wet weather has been giving way to some truly sweltering days as her curse slowly fades.

In fact, according to Sky News’ meteorologist Rob Sharpe, she should officially be declared done and dusted on Valentine’s Day, and March’s weather should be relatively back to normal. Not that I know what normal means anymore.

However, our return to weather that isn’t constantly trying to kill us may be short-lived.

Sharpe said “virtually all global forecast models” suggest there’s a high risk for El Niño for spring and summer in 2023. Sharpe himself said he was “confident” El Niño would return and gave it a roughly 65 per cent chance of being summoned like the devil.

“Of the nine observed double and triple La Niña events since 1900, six have been immediately followed by El Niño years and only three have been followed by neutral years,” he said, per Sky News.

“From looking through the data, I’ve also found a small relationship between an early end to La Niña, like we’re experiencing, and El Nino forming in the following year.