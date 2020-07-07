At this point, it’s an indisputable fact that Harry Styles owns the sexiest pair of vocal cords on planet Earth. Which is why Styles’ newly-announced collaboration with Calm, the relaxation app specialising in sleep and meditation, is both unsurprising and boner-inducing. A real Favourites box of emotions.
The Fine Line chanteur has gifted his vocals to the app, narrating a soon-to-be-released sleep story entitled ‘Dream with Me’. The intro to the narration can be heard in the below sneak peak, with Harry crooning, “Hello, I’m Harry Styles”.
Wednesday. #DreamWithHarry pic.twitter.com/nOfvhLjc9B
— Calm (@calm) July 6, 2020
Firstly, yes, we know it’s you, sir. Secondly, how dare you whisper into the microphone ASMR-style as if you’re whispering into our collective soul.
Either way, when he said, “I’m Harry Styles”, I felt that… in my nether regions.
So did 90k+ people, who liked Calm‘s tweet in under 24 hours.
“I ALREADY CAN’T HANDLE A 2 SECOND CLIP,” one user commented. “I WON’T BE ABLE TO FUNCTION AFTER THE FULL CLIP.”
The bedtime narration drops tomorrow (8 July), so I’d jump on that 7-day free trial if I were you.
Until then, may we impatiently await the arrival of Styles’ new lullaby. May he also reboot our libidos and tranquilly guide us into horny REM sleep.Image: Getty Images: Shunli Zhao / SNL