At this point, it’s an indisputable fact that Harry Styles owns the sexiest pair of vocal cords on planet Earth. Which is why Styles’ newly-announced collaboration with Calm, the relaxation app specialising in sleep and meditation, is both unsurprising and boner-inducing. A real Favourites box of emotions.

The Fine Line chanteur has gifted his vocals to the app, narrating a soon-to-be-released sleep story entitled ‘Dream with Me’. The intro to the narration can be heard in the below sneak peak, with Harry crooning, “Hello, I’m Harry Styles”.

Firstly, yes, we know it’s you, sir. Secondly, how dare you whisper into the microphone ASMR-style as if you’re whispering into our collective soul.

Either way, when he said, “I’m Harry Styles”, I felt that… in my nether regions.

So did 90k+ people, who liked Calm‘s tweet in under 24 hours.

“I ALREADY CAN’T HANDLE A 2 SECOND CLIP,” one user commented. “I WON’T BE ABLE TO FUNCTION AFTER THE FULL CLIP.”

The bedtime narration drops tomorrow (8 July), so I’d jump on that 7-day free trial if I were you.

Until then, may we impatiently await the arrival of Styles’ new lullaby. May he also reboot our libidos and tranquilly guide us into horny REM sleep.