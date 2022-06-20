Sweet creature Harry Styles is currently on his Love On Tour circuit, likely impacting people’s body parts in the process (ears, eyes and, if you’re anything like me, perhaps even down south).

Taking to Wembley Stadium in Harry’s home country over the weekend, TikTok user @keishat28 posted footage from the concert featuring none other than One Direction bandmate Niall Horan. In a seat that I consider to be way too far back for any celebrity of that status, Niall can be seen sitting casually and taking in the atmosphere like the supportive king that he is.

I only aspire to be those levels of calm while in Harry’s presence. He is perhaps one of five people sitting down in this video.

Check it out for yourself:

I simply love this behaviour coming from people who chose to embark on solo careers after the insane success of One Direction as a five-piece band.

Harry’s Love On Tour shows are currently making their way through the UK, with European and South American dates to follow throughout 2022. The tour was initially postponed in 2020 thanks to COVID making damn sure that didn’t happen, including a scheduled November 2020 leg in Australia.

In January this year, Harry announced that the UK, Europe and South America dates were rescheduled and moving forward. No mention of the Australian leg. It was heartbreaking.

“To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can’t believe it’s been four years,” Harry said. “I can’t wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing news soon about new shows. I love you all so much. I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you.”

Luckily, the news that Harry was bringing Love On Tour to Australia (!!!) wasn’t far behind. He will be performing in Perth, Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland in late February and early March.

Bring on 2023. Not one of my body parts is ready for that.

