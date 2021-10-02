The internet is in a bit of a tizzy this morning after an Australian claimed that those rumoured Adele promos from around the world were made by Sony.

Yesterday, Adele fans around the world spotted mysterious billboards with the number 30 on them, all seemingly linked to her new album, 30.

Well, it’s officially made its way Down Under in Sydney’s Circular Quay. P.S. If you’re within a 5km walk from the area, you can find the projection on Alfred St.

Gianni Borrelli, a Sydney-based journalist who took the photo, said he asked someone running the projector who was behind and was told he was “contacted by Sony to run it.”

“Spoke to the gent running the projector who said he was ‘contracted by Sony to run it’ and didn’t know what it was for,” he said.

“No way this isn’t for Adele’s next album.”

According to Twitter user Amy (@erskinerecords), Sony Music is also inside one of the buildings that the projections are on. That’s weird, that’s suspicious…

“Sony Music is literally in the A’DAM Tower so I guess it really has to be Adele,” they wrote.

Another Twitter user claims that Adele has a secret private video on her YouTube account right now. If true, it could be a music video for a single she plans to drop for the album or maybe a montage of the 30 promo display around the world?

Here says “45 videos” but if you go one by one counting, there’s only 44????

Back in February 2020, Adele casually revealed that an album was coming in September that year. It was since delayed and we’d heard no news on till now—not even during her glowing stint on Saturday Night Live.

One of the biggest links to these projects and the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer is that Adele’s albums are often named after the age she was when she originally wrote them. Adele’s 19 dropped in January 2008 when she was 19-years-old and 25 came out in November 2015, when she was 27.

While she’s 33-years-old, Adele’s new album was seemingly written when she was 30. At the time, she had just split from her then-husband Simon Konecki, which fans assumed meant this new album would be a break-up one.