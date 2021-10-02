In news that makes me “Set Fire to the Rain”, the “One and Only” Adele is dropping major fkn hints around the world that her new album, 30, is finally coming. Excuse all my Adele puns—or rather, Aduns—but no, you’re not “Chasing Pavements”, this is real.

The multi-million-listened singer looks to be back after her 2015 album 25 and, I for one, cannot wait to cry over my exes over it.

Fans have reportedly spotted the number 30 on billboards and projected onto iconic landmarks all over the globe overnight. Namely, in Paris, against the St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, the bloody Roman Colosseum, and more.

As an Adele fan page simply wrote this morning, “something is happening.”

adele hasn't even released the album yet and has already outdone everyone #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/VyKJra2RZB — ???????????????? (@outsideriah) October 1, 2021

Equally as suspicious, Jedidah Jedkins, a friend of Adele’s, replied to a tweet about these symbols with a head massage emoji, and was seen liking posts about the marketing display.

Adele’s albums are famously named after the age in which she records them—e.g. 19 and 25. While she’s 33-years-old now, her third studio album has been in the making for a long time.

Back in February 2020, Adele told us we could expect her new album in September. It was an unofficial announcement but she soon revealed that it had been delayed.

Then when she hosted Saturday Night Live last year, fans expected a single, a promo, something to quench our thirst but were left with just an amazing TV performance and nothing about her music.

Maybe, we misheard her and she meant September 2021 and then had to delay it by a few weeks?

Anyway, fans are speculating that Adele will drop her album on the 19th of November after Taylor Swift suspiciously moved up the release of her re-recorded Red album in fear it’d be overshadowed by Adele’s new bangers (wise decision, imo).

It’s unclear exactly what Adele’s new album will be about but fans were predicting it’d be a break-up one after she split from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

When she turned 31 that year, she described the fans who wanted that as a “bunch of fucking savages.”

“30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” she said on Instagram at the time. “Chin up eh.”

We’ll no doubt learn more v soon.