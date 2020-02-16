Hello, it’s me. I was wondering if after all these years Adele would like to drop a new album, FFS.

And guess what, it looks like the answer is yes.

The ‘Hello’ hitmaker officiated her bestie’s wedding in London on Saturday night where she treated guests to a surprise performance, singing her own bop ‘Rolling in the Deep’ and Spice Girls song ‘Spice Up Your Life’. She was even joined by singer Florence Welch at one point.

During her stint on stage, she also revealed that her long-awaited album will be released “in September,” news that has understandably gone wild online because, well, HUGE.

???? @Adele is coming! The singer was filmed saying “expect my album in September” at her friend’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/Zj0Ir76W2z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2020

Adele’s last album 25 was released just over four years ago and included the songs ‘Hello’, ‘

Since then, punters have been begging the singer to drop a follow-up and while we’ve been teased several times, this is the first substantial shred of evidence.

Come on back, bb. We miss ya!